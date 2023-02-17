The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available today. We found the best deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones was officially released today. If you're looking to upgrade to the latest Android smartphone, there are a few great deals that you can take advantage of today. We've compiled the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and other Samsung smartphones so that you can save on your next device.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is poised to be one of the best smartphones of 2023 thanks to it's upgrade features and durable design. If you're planning to upgrade today, you'll want to check out Amazon and Samsung's excellent launch day deals.

Still deciding if the Samsung Galaxy S23 is right for you? Check out our hands-on review to learn more about the device.

Keep reading to explore the best Samsung smartphone deals.

How to save on the newest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Preorder any of Samsung's latest S23 smartphones to get a bonus Amazon gift card and a free memory upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $800, with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Both Amazon and Samsung are offering special deals with store credit when you purchase the phone today.

Samsung Galaxy S23 with a $100 Samsung Credit, $800 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23 and a $50 Amazon gift card, $800 (reduced from $910)

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S23 along with a few extras such as a larger 6.6-inch display screen and longer battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ starts at $1,000, with 256 GB and 512 GB storage options. It is available for today at Samsung and Amazon. Both retailers are offering $100 gift cards or store credit with purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ with $100 Samsung Credit, $1,000 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23+ (512 GB) and a $100 Amazon gift card, $1,000 (reduced from $1,220)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra



Samsung

The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. It includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. Samsung even filmed the presentations shown during the Samsung Unpacked event with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to demonstrate the high camera quality. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, with storage capacity options of 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. It is available for today at Samsung and Amazon. Both retailers are offering $100 gift cards or store credit with purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with $100 Samsung Credit, $1,200 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and a $100 Amazon gift card, $1,200 and up

More Samsung deals you can shop right now



Now that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is out, plenty of other models and other Samsung smartphones are on sale. Here are the best deals that you can shop right now on other Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB): $700

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128 GB): $850 and up

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S22 along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and larger battery capacity. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $930 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $995 and up



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $995 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,245 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB): $835

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $835 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,495 and up

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,495 (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,800 (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $399

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers a long-lasting battery, fast performance and expandable storage. It features an intelligent camera with image stabilization to help you take great photos and videos. The phone also includes multi-layered security to keep your device and information secure.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, $399 (reduced from $450)

