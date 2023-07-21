Best safes in 2023 for your documents and valuables, plus the best safe deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In these uncertain times, you might consider buying a safe. Safes keep track of your valuables and important documents. They stop small children, visitors and burglars from having access to your private items. Some safes will even protect your things from fires and floods. Never purchased a safe before? Not to worry. We've found the best safes in 2023.

Safes come in a range of sizes and a variety of price points. The experts at CBS Essentials have compiled a list of customer-loved safes with a four-star rating and higher. Many of these secure devices are on sale now. Keep reading to shop the best safes in 2023 for your documents and valuables -- you can't lose with any of these safe options!

The best safes in 2023

It's time to protect your things. Invest in a safe that will store important documents, precious jewelry, photos, money and more. Shop our selection of the best safes in 2023. Many of these safes are on sale now.

Amazon Basics steel security safe

This affordable, alloy steel safe by AmazonBasics comes in seven sizes. Choose from a fingerprint lock or a keypad lock. It comes with two emergency override keys to protect against forgotten passcodes or dead batteries.

The 4.6-star-rated safe is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller.

Amazon Basics cubic feet steel security safe (.5 cu. ft.), $68 (regularly $75)

Trova Go

This small, discreet-looking safe connects to your smartphone via the accompanying app. That means you can use your phone to lock and unlock the device. It can even notify you when your safe is left unopened or if it's out of range.

Trova Go, $199

Mycube Mini

This small safe has reinforced steel walls and tamper-proof door bolts, plus a self-install bolt kit to secure the safe in place. It has a digital keypad for access and a light inside.

This safe comes in four colors and requires four AA batteries.

Mycube Mini, $495

Honeywell safe

Walmart has this stunning deal on a bestselling Honeywell safe right now.

It's waterproof and can withstand a fire of up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. This safe locks with a key.

Honeywell safe (.39 cu. ft.), $97 (reduced from $200)

SentrySafe fire-resistant and water-resistant safe



This steel safe with a combination lock is both water- and fire-resistant. It protects your valuables in a fire for one hour (up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit) and is water-resistant in up to 8 inches of water for up to 24 hours.

This 86-pound safe even comes with a dual key that gives you the ability to disable the primary lock, even if other people know the combination.

SentrySafe fire-resistant and water-resistant safe (1.23 cu. ft,), $229

Sentry Safe executive fire security safe



This large, 217-pound safe has an electronic lock with two override keys and comes with a bolt-down kit. This 4.5-star-rated safe features a carpeted interior (35.72" x 19.4" x 11.7") and two multi-position shelves.

"Fits in my basement, holds everything I need it to store, is sturdy, very heavy and [includes] easy-to-understand instructions," wrote a Wayfair customer.

Sentry Safe executive fire security safe, $794 (regularly $934)

Amazon Basics book safe



Hide your valuables in plain sight with this small book safe from Amazon. It comes in two colors. Choose from a combination lock and a key lock. Store this safe in between other books on a bookshelf.

"Not the most realistic 'book' but great value and good bang for your buck! Definitely recommend for someone looking for a convenient stash spot/small safe," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the device.

Amazon Basics book safe, $13 (regularly $14)

Ktaxon password steel plate safe box with dual-lock

This affordable, small safe from Wayfair has two lock options -- a key and a passcode.

"Love the fact it has more than one way to lock it," a reviewer says. "If you forget the code, you have keys."

Ktaxon password steel plate safe box with dual-lock, $32 (reduced from $55)

