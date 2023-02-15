CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Calpak

Shopping for a new set of luggage in 2023? Check out these top-rated luggage and travel bag deals. We scoured all the big retailers to find the best deals available on the must-have carry-ons, backpacks, checked bags, roller bags and travel accessories of 2023.

Top products in this article:

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $158 (reduced from $232)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $115 (reduced from $340)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" checked bag (vintage gray), $399 (reduced from $470)

We found the best luggage deals of 2023 on top-rated carry-ons, checked bags and more. These soft-sided and hard-shell luggage options work for airplane travel, weekend road trips, cabin getaways and so much more.

If you need a new piece (or set) of luggage before your next trip or plan on gifting a suitcase to a loved one, now is a great time to buy.

If you're not sure where to start or what luggage brand to buy, check out our luggage shopping guides for extra help:

The best luggage deals of 2023

Find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more. Most of these reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days -- and in some cases, even earlier.

Don't put off making a purchase. These deals won't last forever.

Here are the best luggage deals you can get right now.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage: $89



iFLY

Attention Walmart shoppers! Get this durable carry-on from iFLY, available in six great colors, for less than $90. The lightweight suitcase comes equipped with 360-degree wheels and a telescopic handle.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage, $89

Squishmallows travel set: $27



Walmart

Perfect for the Squishmallows-loving kid, this set of a Squishmallows plush backpack and carry-on luggage comes in four different character styles.

Squishmallows backpack and suitcase travel set, $27 (reduced from $38)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $129

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni carry-on suitcase is a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite. Its features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels. Its interior includes a mesh divider and cross straps.

The Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary. Many colors are on sale, but right now you can get the best deal on a 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $129 and up (reduced from $160)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage: $158



Amazon

If you're hoping to travel more in 2023, you might want to take advantage of this deal on the Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage.

This best-selling suitcase has a 4.5-star Amazon rating and it's currently 34% off.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $158 (reduced from $232)

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag: $185

Amazon

This durable, eco-friendly duffle bag is a great gift for anyone that enjoys traveling in style. The large opening makes it easy to pack and the small luggage band on the back makes it easy to attach to your wheeled suitcase handle.

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag, $185 (reduced from $239)

Samsonite Freeform hardside: $205

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy. It includes multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock.

Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $205 (reduced from $270)

Samsonite Centric: $170



Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric expandable suitcase is currently $100 off. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate for durability and the suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

Samsonite Centric (blue slate), $170 (reduced from $270)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $115



Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon.

This set is made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, and includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale at Amazon for 66% off.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $115 (reduced from $340)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set: $170



Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags.

The suitcases nest inside one another to save space. Each comes equipped with multi-directional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $170 with coupon (reduced from $300)

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.): $495



Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

Monos Carry-On Plus: $272

Monos

Monos luggage is on sale right now.

The Monos Carry-On Plus features an effortless, telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments and an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty.

Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $272 (reduced from $306)

Monos Check-In Large: $355



Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $355 (reduced from $394)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $399

Amazon

The Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase).

Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

Prices vary by size and color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" checked bag (vintage gray), $399 (reduced from $470)

Kensie Alma spinner: $71

Amazon

Perfect for young travelers, this wallet-friendly (but glitzy!) 20-inch carry-on from Kensie offers spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock system.

Kensie woman's Alma spinner luggage, $71 (reduced from $82)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $251

Delsey

The Delsey Paris Chatelet offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $251 (reduced from $300)

Beis Weekender bag: $98



Beis

Actress Shay Mitchell's luggage brand, Beis, has TikTok by storm. While not on sale, the Beis Weekender bag is still a great deal at under $100.

"This is my new favorite travel bag," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "The zippered bottom compartment is perfect for storing wet bathing suits, shoes or dirty laundry."

The bag is available in five colors.

Beis Weekender bag, $98

Beis The Carry-On roller: $198

Beis

The Carry-On roller is another popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line and a steal at under $200.

The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.

Beis The Carry-On roller, $198

Samsara Luggage x T-Mobile Un-carrier On: $325

Samsara Luggage

This smart suitcase collaboration between Samsara Luggage and T-Mobile comes in a magenta pink color. It's a great gift for travel enthusiasts and techies. The suitcase comes with wireless charging capabilities, an Apple AirTag for keeping track of your belongings and a removable battery pack with USB-C charging.

Samsara Luggage x T-Mobile Un-carrier On, $325

The best travel essentials deals and gifts in 2023

Check out these deals on other travel essentials including travel pillows, backpacks and more.

Apple AirTags: $99

Apple via Amazon

Losing your luggage puts a damper on your travels. An Apple AirTag comes in handy on the rare chance your suitcase fails to make it to baggage claim.

Apple AirTag 4-pack, $99

Big Blanket Co. XL Outdoorsey blanket: $119

Big Blanket Co.

If you and your partner love camping or outdoor adventures, the Big Blanket Co. XL Outdoorsey blanket is a great gift. The eight-foot-by-eight-foot blanket is water-resistant, quick-drying and packable.

Be sure to apply the 25% off coupon when you add it to your cart.

Big Blanket Co. XL Outdoorsey blanket, $119 after coupon (reduced from $159)

Wild One travel carrier: $81

Wild One

Wild One, a brand focused solely on furry friends, has constructed a streamlined and reasonably priced travel carrier that doubles as an on-the-go pet bed. Mesh walls offer breathability during travel, while the shoulder strap detaches to become a travel leash. The interior cushion folds down completely, so the carrier can double as a pet bed.

This carrier is airline-compliant and is recommended for use with dogs up to 16 pounds.

Wild One travel carrier, $81 (reduced from $125)

Baggallini Soho backpack: $92



Amazon

This Baggallini backpack is perfect for a busy student or working professional that wants a stylish way to take their laptop and supplies on the go. It features a luggage handle to easily attach to rolling suitcases.

Baggallini Soho backpack, $92 (reduced from $118)

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag: $34

Amazon

This Baggallini crossbody bag is designed to protect your belongings and information when you travel. It is water-resistant and made with RFID-blocking technology. It provides a comfortable hands-free wearing experience that is perfect for day trips and exploring while on vacation.

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag, $34 and up

Cabeau Fold 'n Go travel throw blanket: $25



Amazon

Help your partner stay cozy and warm during their next flight with this compact throw blanket.

Travelers can use this Fold 'n Go as a blanket, a cozy pillow, a seat cushion or lumbar support during flights and travels. It comes with a compact carrying case for easy transport.

Cabeau Fold 'n Go travel throw blanket, $25

Cabeau travel eye mask: $20

Amazon

This eye mask is designed to block out light. It features added padding and an adjustable nose bridge for maximum comfort. It comes with memory foam earplugs to block out noise on a plane or in a noisy hotel.

Cabeau travel eye mask, $20

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

