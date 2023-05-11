Best Memorial Day 2023 luggage deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Calpak

Shopping for a new set of luggage for summer 2023 travel? Then you won't want to miss these Memorial Day luggage deals. We scoured all the big retailers to find the best deals available on the must-have carry-ons, backpacks, checked bags, roller bags and travel accessories of 2023.

We found the best luggage deals of 2023 on top-rated carry-ons, checked bags and more. These soft-sided and hard-shell luggage options work for airplane travel, weekend road trips, cabin getaways and so much more.

If you need a new piece (or set) of luggage before your next trip or plan on gifting a suitcase to a loved one, now is a great time to buy as many brands are having major Memorial Day deals on popular luggage options.

The best Memorial Day luggage deals

Find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more. Many of these reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days -- and in some cases, even earlier. Don't put off making a purchase. These deals won't last forever.

Here are the best luggage deals you can get right now.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage: $78



iFLY

Attention Walmart shoppers! Get this durable carry-on from iFLY, available in six great colors, for less than $80. The lightweight suitcase comes equipped with 360-degree wheels and a telescopic handle.

iFLY carry-on hardside luggage, $78 (reduced from $89)

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.): $495



Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $113



Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni carry-on suitcase is a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite. Its features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels. Its interior includes a mesh divider and cross straps.

The Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary. Many colors are on sale, but right now you can get the best deal on a 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $113 (reduced from $160)

Samsonite Freeform hardside: $166

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy. It includes multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock.

Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $166 (reduced from $270)

Samsonite Centric: $172



Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric expandable suitcase is currently only $172. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate for durability and the suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

Samsonite Centric (blue slate), $172 (reduced from $196)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage: $162



Amazon

If you're hoping to travel more in 2023, you might want to take advantage of this deal on the Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage. This bestselling suitcase has a 4.5-star Amazon rating.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $162 (reduced from $360)

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag: $184

Amazon

This durable, eco-friendly duffle bag is a great gift for anyone that enjoys traveling in style. The large opening makes it easy to pack and the small luggage band on the back makes it easy to attach to your wheeled suitcase handle.

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag, $184 (reduced from $239)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $93



Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon.

This set is made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, and includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale at Amazon for 73% off.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $93 (reduced from $340)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set: $170



Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags.

The suitcases nest inside one another to save space. Each comes equipped with multi-directional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $170 after coupon (reduced from $300)

July family luggage set

July

Splurge on a gorgeous set of luggage from July, which includes a carry-on, checked and checked-plus suitcases, all made out of sturdy German polycarbonate. Like all July suitcases, this set is covered under a lifetime warranty. Don't forget personalization. Add your last name or initials on all three suitcases for an additional $150. Available in a rainbow of colors.

July family luggage set, $865 (reduced from $965)

Monos Carry-On Plus: $275

Monos

Monos luggage is on sale right now ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Monos Carry-On Plus features an effortless, telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments and an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty.

Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $275 (reduced from $306)

Monos Carry-On Pro: $295

Monos

Business travelers prefer the "pro" model of the Monos carry-on, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets.

Monos Carry-On Pro, $295 (reduced from $311)

Monos Check-In Large: $355

Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $355 (reduced from $394)

Away carry-on luggage

Away

With cool features such as a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, Away carry-on bags offer a lot of function for an incredible value. Right now, you can save even more when you buy Away luggage during the brand's clearance sale.

So what are you getting for the price? Exterior features on Away luggage include 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock and telescopic handle. Inside the suitcase you will find a removable liner (which comes in handy in case of spills, says one CBS Essentials staff member), an interior compression system, a removable laundry bag and a few zipper compartments.

Away The Carry-On (petal), $250 (reduced from $275)

Away The Bigger Carry-On (petal), $267 (reduced from $315)

Away checked bags: $293 and up

Away

Away offers a few checked bag options: The Medium, a 26-inch version that holds one to two weeks worth of gear, and The Large, a 29-inch vessel sized for over two week trips.

Both are on clearance now in the pink colorway "Petal".

Away The Medium (petal), $293 (reduced from $345)

Away The Large (petal), $318 (reduced from $375)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $399

Amazon

The Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase).

Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

Prices vary by size and color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" checked bag (vintage gray), $399 (reduced from $470)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $270



Delsey

The Delsey Paris Chatelet offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $270 (reduced from $300)

Beis Weekender bag: $108



Beis

Actress Shay Mitchell's luggage brand, Beis, has TikTok by storm. While not on sale, the Beis Weekender bag is still a great deal at under $110.

"This is my new favorite travel bag," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "The zippered bottom compartment is perfect for storing wet bathing suits, shoes or dirty laundry."

Beis Weekender bag, $108

The best travel accessories deals in 2023

Check out these deals on other travel essentials including travel pillows, backpacks and more.

Apple AirTags: $90

Apple via Amazon

Losing your luggage puts a damper on your travels. An Apple AirTag comes in handy on the rare chance your suitcase fails to make it to baggage claim.

Apple AirTag 4-pack, $90 (reduced from $99)

Samsonite Go Clear packing cubes



Samsonite

Packing cubes are great for keeping your suitcase organized and your items safe. These transparent, BPA-free packing cubes from Samsonite come in three sizes and in an accessory pack.

Pricing varies by size.

Samsonite Go Clear 3-piece packing cubes, $49 (reduced from $65)

Samsonite Go Clear 3-piece accessory pack, $26 (reduced from $35)

Cabeau Evolution cooling travel pillow



Amazon

Travel in comfort with this premium travel pillow from Cabeau. With dual-density memory foam, the Cabeau Evolution provides the perfect balance between support and comfort. The pillow also features a cooling design with side vents that let heat escape -- making it perfect for summer travel.

Cabeau Evolution cooling travel pillow, $60 (reduced from $80)

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

