The best deals at the Discover Samsung summer sale: Save on TVs, appliances, smartphones and more

The 2023 Discover Samsung Summer sale is officially here! Historically, this sale has been a terrific time to save on Samsung smartphones, but if you've been eyeing a refrigerator, TV, monitor, washer -- anything, really -- now is definitely the time stop and look at some majorly slashed prices.

Even bestsellers are on discount; Samsung is offering serious deals on all of its most popular products, including smart TVs like The Frame, one of CBS Essentials' top sellers.

Shop all of the Discover Samsung deals

Best trade-in deal: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and $50 Samsung credit, $499 and up (reduced from $1,200)

Our most popular Samsung TV: Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $899 and up

Now through May 21, you can enjoy weeklong discounts, but you'll also want to check back often for special daily deals and flash sales. We'll be updating you daily as new deals drop, so keep coming back to CBS Essentials for all of the latest offerings before they sell out.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Discover Samsung sales event or click the button below to shop all of the Discover Samsung deals.

Best Samsung smartphone deals you can shop right now

All kinds of top Samsung smartphones are on sale right now, thanks to the Discover Samsung Summer event.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+: Save up to $700 with enhanced trade-in credits

Looking for a super-smooth refresh rate at a very smooth price? The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode.

It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and that means serious screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy+ are on sale today during the Discover Samsung summer sale. You can save up to $700 with eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 , $100 and up with eligible trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S23+ , $300 and up with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Save up to $750 with trade-in and $50 Samsung credit

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen -- an upgrade, compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions. (Not sure if you want to upgrade? Check out our hands-on review of the Samsung S23 Ultra).

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, with storage capacity options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

All week, enjoy up to $750 in enhanced trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible device. Plus, today only, you'll get $50 in Samsung credit when you buy the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and $50 Samsung credit, $499 and up with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Save up to $800 with trade-in and get a free memory upgrade

Folding devices? Let's just admit it: They're the next big thing.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, plus even more: a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier.

The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now, you can get a free memory upgrade on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. You can also get up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credits when trading in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $999 with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $500 with enhanced trade-in credits

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers speedy charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras, with just a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles.

Are you a night owl? This model also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

During the Discover Samsung sale, you can save up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 when you trade-in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $499 with enhanced trade-in credits

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $199

Looking for something more budget-friendly?

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.

The A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.

The smartphone is already one of Samsung's most affordable smartphone options, but right now it's even more budget-friendly at just $199 during the Discover Samsung sale.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, $199 (reduced from $450)

Best TV deals at the Discover Samsung Summer sale



Save on top-rated TVs including the CBS Essentials reader-loved The Frame TV.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $899 and up

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space. Translated: That's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.

Prices vary by size. Right now, you can save up to 27% on the best-selling TV.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $899 and up

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV: save up to $300



The Serif features a 4K resolution anti-reflection matte display. It comes with chic, minimalist a detachable easel stand, making it easy to move around the room to fit your viewing preferences. It also offers an ambient mode that displays artistic visuals or at-a-glance news when you're not watching TV.

Right now, you can save up to $300 on this standout Samsung smart TV.

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV, $899 and up

Samsung The Terrace full sun outdoor TV: Save up to $4,000



The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. And it's weather-ready -- IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV , $2,999 and up

Best computer monitor deals at the Discover Samsung sale

Samsung has discounted tons of computer monitors, including top-rated gaming monitors during the Discover Samsung summer sale.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen: Save $1,000

Samsung

Samsung is offering a rare opportunity to get a top-of-the-line 4K gaming monitor for $1,000 off. The Samsung Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch rotating display with stunning 4K resolution. It offers a one-millisecond response rate (not a misprint!) and 165 HZ refresh rate for gaming. The high-quality curved screen provides a truly immersive gaming experience.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor: $579

This Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor is great for work, gaming or streaming -- and right now, it's on sale for $120 off.

The ultra-wide monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is great for watching movies, gaming or working on design products. It also features HDR 10 for increased color accuracy.

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor, $579 (reduced from $700)

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor: $549



This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services and sites, like Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many smart TVs, with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for crisp, vivid viewing. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote.

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor, $549 (reduced from $700)

Best home and appliance deals at the Discover Samsung sale



Save on washers and dryers, refrigerators, vacuums and more now during the Discover Samsung sale.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash: $700 off

This 4.6-star-rated washing machine is a whopping $700 off during the Discover Samsung summer sale.

The 6-cubic-foot washer's FlexWash function features two individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options. This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles, and it can wash a full load of laundry in a super-fast 28 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry: $700 off



Like the washer above, this electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicates dryer, so you can dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in an impressive 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry: Save $800



This fingerprint-resistant appliance features a five-burner cooktop with dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with all kinds of pots and pans. The oven portion is also self-cleaning to take the hassle out of removing grease and food residue. And you can ditch your air fryer: This model can do that too.

Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry, $1,199 (reduced from $1,999)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

You can save $1,100 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. It also provides a smart Family Hub panel that allows you to see inside your refrigerator, manage your family's calendar and shopping lists and more. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and a dual ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (regularly $4,199)

