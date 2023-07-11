The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty and wellness deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

John Lamb / Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here. We're seeing terrific deals on skincare, haircare and beauty gadgets that you can shop right now, including a reader-favorite one-step hair dryer and styler. Keep reading to see our top picks.

From a best-selling Revlon hot air brush to a silk pillowcase that will help protect your skin and hair at night, there are so many beauty deals at Amazon right now. Save big on a gel nail kit or stock up on some pimple patches that are more than half off their usual price.

Top products in this article include:

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39 (reduced from $60)

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $84 with Prime (reduced from $139)

Waterpik cordless water flosser, $80 (reduced from $100)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty deals

Here are our picks of the best early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachments: $160

Amazon

Like Dyson, Shark is best known for vacuum cleaners. But this fast-drying air brush has brought Shark into the beauty market. Reviewers report that the Shark HyperAir hot air brush is a worthy competitor to the Dyson Airwrap.

"This hair dryer is nothing short of amazing. I have a Dyson hair dryer and I have the AirWrap complete system. I like this Shark hair dryer much better than my Dyson now," one Amazon reviewer shared.

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachment, $160 (reduced from $230)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $39

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. (A fellow staffer calls it "life-changing." It's currently marked down to $39.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39 (reduced from $60)

Waterpik advanced cordless water flosser: $80

Amazon

Waterpik claims its device can remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas, and that it is up to 50% more effective than flossing with string. The cordless water flosser features three pressure settings and a liquid chamber that can hold up to seven ounces of water for up to 45 seconds of flossing time.

Waterpik cordless water flosser, $80 (reduced from $100)

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $84

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $84 with Prime (reduced from $139)

Foreo Luna 3 facial cleansing brush: $110

Amazon

This facial cleansing brush is designed to enhances absorption of skincare products into your skin for maximum effectiveness and hydration. It also works as a facial massager.

"I have been using it twice a day for not even a week and my skin has never felt so soft," shared one Amazon reviewer. "Blemishes are gone and my skin is literally glowing."

With an invitation, you can score the Foreo Luna 3 for 50% off. Choose from three colors.

Foreo Luna 3 facial cleansing brush, $110 with Prime (reduced from $219)

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $60

Amazon

Save 14% on a new Philips body trimmer and shaver. The 4.5-star-rated Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 features a four-direction pivoting head, plus an integrated and adjustable trimmer. It's showerproof, too.

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $60 (reduced from $80)

Litbear acne pimple patches: $10

Amazon

These pimple patches are extra large and can cover big breakout areas. Tea tree and calendula oil promise to soothe redness while the hydrocolloid patch helps to shrink zits and whiteheads. Get 80 patches for more than half off right now on Amazon.

Litbear acne pimple patches (80 pc), $10 (reduced from $22)

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $29



Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to give yourself a sparkling smile. This pack of 40 Crest whitestrips -- that's 20 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth 18 levels whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $37 (reduced from $55)

Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light dental whitening kit: $56

Crest via Amazon

Another popular teeth whitening option -- and with a 4.4-star rating, a highly reviewed option too -- Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. This kit consists of 20 strips and a lightweight, disposable, water-resistant, handheld device that weakens stains with light. All told, it's enough for 10 treatments; results last for up to 36 months.

Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light, $56 (reduced from $69)

V-shaped face masks: $17

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.1 stars by Amazon reviewers (and popular with Essentials readers), feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.

Lauer V-shaped face mask (5 pc), $16 after coupon (reduced from $20)

More top Amazon beauty buys

These items may not be on sale right now, but they're still great options if you're looking to change up your beauty routine. Keep checking back as many more beauty items will be on sale as we get closer to Prime Day.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750: $339

Amazon

This top-of-the-line electric toothbrush by Philips is on sale right now on Amazon: Get it for $40 off list price.

The DiamondClean 9750 connects to the Sonicare app so you can track and get real-time feedback on your tooth-brushing habits. It features three intensity levels, four smart brush head types and five modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health and TongueCare. The brush also comes with a charging travel case, brush-head holder and a premium charging glass.

Choose from two colors.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750, $339

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush: $45

Philips Sonicare via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get this 4.6-star-rated rechargeable electric toothbrush for $45.

One Amazon customer raved that the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 had been "life changing." Wrote the user in a 5-star review: "My teeth feel like I have just left the dentist office every time I brush! This has made me a convert to electric toothbrushes for sure."

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush, $45

Nuface Trinity starter kit

Amazon

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $350

Cetaphil gentle foaming face wash

Amazon

This gentle foaming face wash is formulated to reinforce your skin barrier and deliver a thorough cleanse without irritating sensitive skin.

Cetaphil gentle foaming face wash, $14

Olaplex haircare

Amazon

Olaplex is a popular haircare brand known for it's bond-restoring treatments designed to help damaged hair. Treatments such as the Olaplex bonding oil and Olaplex bond smoother help to hydrate dry, damaged hair

This brand is a great option for those that have damage from bleaching or coloring. Check out the top products below.

Proactive 3-step acne kit

Amazon

If you've been dealing with stubborn acne, consider this Proactive acne kit. It's formulated to treat existing acne and prevent future breakouts.

The set includes a toner, cleanser and a repairing treatment designed for acne-prone skin. Both teens and adults can benefit from this acne set.

Proactive 3-step acne kit, $36

MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème

MDSolarSciences

Looking for a physical sunscreen that will protect and nourish your skin? This silky-smooth mineral sunscreen boasts SPF 50 protection. It is formulated with zinc oxide to help reduce the risk of photoaging and skin cancer. It's also made with vitamin C and natural antioxidants to help fight sun damage.

The MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50 offers a smooth, lightweight formula that is safe for sensitive skin.

MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50, $32

If you want a more radiant glow while out in the sun, consider the MDSolarSciences Gleam + Glow SPF 50. It provides SPF protection along with extra hydration and radiance -- aka a little bit of shimmer.

MDSolarSciences Gleam + Glow SPF 50, $35

Ouai Haircare

Amazon

Ouai is another top-rated (and social media loved) haircare brand to shop on Amazon. The brand uses carefully crafted ingredients to deliver nourishing products to keep your hair hydrated and strengthened. The detox shampoo is also a popular option for removing buildup in the hair.

Popular Ouai products to consider include:

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible broad spectrum sunscreen



Innisfree

This SPF 36 sunscreen from Korean beauty brand Innisfree features a lightweight, hydrating formula that won't give you the dreaded white-cast look in photos. It's a favorite of CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

"I love the fresh scent of this sunscreen and that it plays really well under makeup," she says.

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 36, $16

Tru Alchemy vitamin C glow serum

Amazon

Vitamin C serums are very popular right now. This cruelty-free vitamin C glow serum from Tru Alchemy helps hydrate your skin and provides a radiant glow. It is made with vitamin C, bakuchiol, and glycolic acid, lactic acid and phytic acid to reveal smoother, clearer skin.

Tru Alchemy vitamin C glow serum, $39

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.

There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline and CBS Sports Essentials.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers