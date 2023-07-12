Our best Day 2 luggage deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023: Save more than 60% on Delsey, Samsonite & more
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to score a great deal on new luggage for your summer vacations. Even on Day 2, we're still finding a ton of deals on bestselling luggage and brands (yes, Delsey and Samsonite are on the list!) for Prime members (and non-Prime members, too).
There's never been a better time to get a great deal on a new piece or set of luggage, packing cubes, backpacks and other gear, especially if you've got a trip coming up. We found unbeatable deals on highly rated items from some of the most popular luggage brands on Amazon, including Samsonite, American Tourister and Herschel.
From check-in and carry-on spinner suitcases to fanny packs, duffel bags and a majorly marked down set of TSA-approved toiletry bottles, we selected some great items to simplify your travels and help you stay organized. Shop our selection of the best Amazon Prime Day luggage and travel essentials deals below.
The best Amazon Prime Day luggage deals
These luggage essentials are all on sale at Amazon right now.
Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set: $40
Amazon slashed the price of this top-rated luggage set by 58%. This Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set includes a tote bag and a carry-on for just $40. The set features a 4.4-star rating with almost 60,000 reviews on Amazon.
At only $40, this is quite a steal. But hurry, Amazon's top luggage deals have been selling out quickly lately.
Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set, $40 (reduced from $95)
Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set: $74
Amazon is offering a crazy good deal right now on this Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set. For under $100, you can get this four-piece luggage set complete with a carry-on, a 24-inch upright suitcase, a 28-inch upright suitcase and a tote.
All four luggage pieces are made with heavy duty polyester and PVC backing for enhanced durability. Many reviewers on Amazon noted that the luggage set felt much higher quality than anticipated for the price.
"I'm amazed at the quality of this luggage," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "For the price, I expected something [just] good enough to get me through my cruise. Not so! The bags will last years."
Pricing varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the gray or blue color ways.
Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set, $74 (reduced from $219)
28" Samsonite Winfield 2: $175
Amazon is currently offering an unbeatable deal on this top-rated check-in from Samsonite. The 28-inch Samsonite Winfield 2 has garnered over 19,000 positive reviews on Amazon with buyers praising its durability, sleek appearance and smooth rolling.
This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip.
The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 43% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.
28" Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in luggage, $175 (reduced from $310)
Samsonite Freeform Hardside: $173
Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large and durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four, multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.
28" Samsonite Freeform Hardside (white), $173 (reduced from $270)
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set: $105
On the hunt for the perfect luggage set for all your summer travel? Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets.
Prices vary by color.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set, $105 (reduced from $340)
Delsey Paris Chatelet: $201
With faux-leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect international travel companion. Constructed out of polycarbonate, the durable but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features, including multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.
Currently, you can get the navy blue small carry-on for 33% off on Amazon. Pricing and discounts on other colors varies.
Delsey Paris Chatelet, $201 (reduced from $300)
You can also save on a set featuring a top-rated Delsey Paris Chatelet carry-on and a large 28-inch checked spinner.
Delsey Paris Chatelet two-piece luggage set, $600 (reduced from $750)
Samsonite Winfield: $123
The bestselling Samsonite luggage on Amazon, the Samsonite Winfield style carry-on weighs a little under seven pounds and offers a roomy interior. Other features of this hard-shelled luggage include four-directional multi-spin wheels, a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.
Samsonite Winfied carry-on (navy), $123 (reduced from $200)
Samsonite Ascella X softside expandable two-piece luggage set: $178
The Samsonite Ascella X collection goes on sale on Amazon less frequently than many of the above Samsonite luggage options, but right now you can score an incredible deal on this luggage set. The set includes a 21-inch carry-on spinner and a 25-inch check-in spinner bag. Each spinner features durable materials and a 10-year warranty. They also have a Wetpak compartment designed for damp clothing.
It's currently 54% off for Amazon Prime members.
Samsonite Ascella X softside expandable two-piece luggage set, $178 (reduced from $390)
American Tourister Airconic hardside expandable luggage set: $168
This American Tourister Airconic set includes carry-on spinner and medium spinner. The luggage pieces offer a sleek a contemporary design on a hard polypropolene shell. Both spinners include a front zip pocket for laptop storage and a TSA approved lock.
Amazon Prime members can score the two-piece luggage set for 30% off now.
American Tourister Airconic hardside expandable luggage set, $168 with Prime (reduced from $240)
American Tourister 4 Kix 2.0 softside expandable luggage set: $161
This two piece luggage set include a carry-on and a large checked bag. Both are made with rugged polyester with a carbon fiber trim. The luggage is designed for smooth handling and stability with wear and tear tested ball wheels and a convenient handle.
Choose from four color options.
American Tourister 4 Kix 2.0 softside expandable luggage set, $161 with Prime (reduced from $230)
American Tourister Stratum 2.0 hardside three-piece luggage set: $198
If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can score this three-piece 4.6-star luggage set for 43% off right now with this Prime Day 2023 deal.
The set includes a compact 20-inch carry-on, a 24-inch medium spinner and a 28-inch large spinner. Each piece features an ABS hard shell, easy-to-maneuver spinner wheels and convenient mesh pockets.
American Tourister Stratum 2.0 hardside three-piece luggage set, $198 with Prime (reduced from $350)
American Tourister Whim softside two-piece luggage set: $181
Save over $100 on this soft sided American Tourister luggage set now ahead of Prime Day. The set includes a carry-on and a medium spinner.
Each suitcase comes with a removable laundry bag, a wet pack pocket and a shoe pocket. The suitcases feature American Tourist's RightHeight handle system with multi-stop adjustments so that you can adjust it to your liking.
With Amazon Prime, you can score this set for 38% off.
American Tourister Whim softside two-piece luggage set, $181 with Prime (reduced from $290)
American Tourister Minnie Mouse luggage: $115
If your summer trip is to the most magical place on Earth, you need to check out this 21-inch Minnie Mouse suitcase by American Tourister.
This Disney hotel essential is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon. Says one reviewer: "Being a lover of all things Disney, I knew I had to get this the moment I saw it! It is exquisitely made with special attention to detail. The graphics are sharp and I receive compliments everywhere I go."
American Tourister 21" Mickey Mouse suitcase, $115 (reduced from $200)
Hycoo travel duffel: $23
With lots of interior zipper pocket and compartments, including a wet pocket for your toiletries, this clever duffel makes the perfect travel companion. Constructed out of a high density water-resistant material, the overnight or weekend bag keeps your clothes dry and belongings safe. Other great features include a padded pocket for your laptop, a separate wet bag for dirty clothes and an adjustable strap, allowing over the shoulder or cross body wear.
Hycoo travel duffel (pink), $21 (reduced from $27)
The best travel accessories deals on Amazon
From backpacks and waist packs to TSA-approved refillable bottles, these luggage accessories are on sale now.
Apple AirTags: $88
Losing your luggage puts a damper on your travels. An Apple AirTag comes in handy on the rare chance your suitcase fails to make it to baggage claim.
Apple AirTag 4-pack, $88 (reduced from $99)
TSA-approved travel bottle set: $13
Large toiletry items, like shampoo bottles, take up a lot of precious suitcase space. Skip the hassle, and invest instead in TSA-approved travel containers. When you use these containers to tote your essential liquids, you'll free up room in your checked suitcase and at the same time stay under the mandatory liquid limits for carry-ons. The set even comes with a funnel to make filling the bottles a breeze.
TSA-approved travel bottle set, $13 (reduced from $26)
Clothing compression bags: $16
This pack of travel bags includes six medium- and six large-sized compression bags. The bags are designed to help save you up to 80% of space in your carry-on or checked luggage. Fill a bag with clothes, seal the bag with the zipper, and then slowly roll up the bag to compress the packed clothes.
Clothing compression bags (12 pack), $16 (reduced from $30)
Cabeau Evolution cooling travel pillow: $60
Travel in comfort with this premium travel pillow from Cabeau. With dual-density memory foam, the Cabeau Evolution provides the perfect balance between support and comfort. The pillow also features a cooling design with side vents that let heat escape, making it perfect for summer travel.
Cabeau Evolution cooling travel pillow, $60 (reduced from $80)
More top-rated luggage options
