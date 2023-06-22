The best Fourth of July deals you can shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

The Fourth of July is just under two weeks away, but sizzling summer deals from your favorite retailers have already begun. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up great deals you can snag right now ahead of Independence Day, including slashed prices on premium cookware sets, top-rated tech, Samsung home appliances and so much more.

Keep reading to find the best Fourth of July 2023 deals that you can shop right now.

Top deals in this article:

Save on bestselling smart TVs and appliances: Shop Samsung Fourth of July deals

Save $50 on one of the most-wanted smartwatches: Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $300 (reduced from $350)

Snag a fire pit for your Fourth of July camping trip or party: Shop the SoloStove 4th of July sale

Samsung Fourth of July sale

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung is currently offering an exciting lineup of Fourth of July deals. For a limited time you can treat yourself to a new TV or upgrade all your home appliances and save a ton of money on your purchase.

If you've been thinking of upgrading your old TV, now is the perfect time: Samsung has slashed the prices on almost all of its top-selling models, including the ultra-popular "The Frame" smart TV. You can have your new Samsung TV delivered, or arrange for local same-day pickup at your local Best Buy store through Samsung.

Shop all Samsung Fourth of July deals

Wayfair: Save on outdoor furniture, fire pits and more for July Fourth

Wayfair

Right right, Wayfair is offering a ton of great deals on outdoor furniture, fire pis, grills and more for Fourth of July. Explore all of the early Fourth of July deals now while we wait for the official Wayfair Fourth of July sale to kick off.

Shop the Wayfair sale

Hexclad sale: Save up to 30% on premium cookware sets



Hexclad

Hexclad, a premium cookware brand partnered with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, is having a sale ahead of July 4th with discounts on bestselling cookware sets, knife sets and more. Treat yourself to a new hybrid cookware set while these deals last.

Explore all Hexclad deals

SoloStove Fourth of July sale: Save 40% on fire pits

SoloStove

SoloStove, the maker of the trendy backyard SoloStove fire pits, is having an incredible sale right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on some of the brand's most popular fire pits, including the SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit. These portable fire pits are excellent for summer gatherings in the backyard, cuddling up by the fire after a dip in the pool or even for grilling meats or making s'mores on your next camping trip.

Shop the SoloStove 4th of July sale

Cozy Earth Fourth of July sale: Save up to 25% sitewide

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is a premium bedding brand that has made the "Oprah's Favorite Things" list for the past five years. The brand is best known for its super-soft bamboo bedding and loungewear. People love bamboo material for its cooling properties. The lightweight material helps air to circulate around your body and can even help regulate body temperature. Bamboo sheets are also naturally hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin.

Right now, you can save up to 25% sitewide on the brand's premium bedding, bath and loungewear items during the Cozy Earth Fourth of July sale.

Shop the Cozy Earth Fourth of July sale

Best Amazon deals to shop now

Looking for more deals to shop? Not only is the Fourth of July right around the corner -- but Amazon Prime Day is approaching as well. Check out Amazon's top early Prime Day deals below.

Save big on Amazon devices

Amazon

Amazon has already unveiled a ton of early Prime Day deals on Amazon tech including Amazon Fire TVs, Kindles and more. Shop some of our favorite deals below to save up to 62% on popular Amazon devices for the whole family. These deals are Prime Member exclusives, so you'll need to be subscribed and signed in to an Amazon Prime account.

Save on Amazon devices now

Upload a photo to Amazon Photos and get $15 in credits

Amazon

Here's one of our favorite free money deals, because absolutely no purchase is required to get it. Simply download the Amazon Photos app and upload your first photo. Amazon will give you a $15 credit in your account to spend on Prime Day (or whenever you want).

It really is that simple. This deal runs now through July 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (July 8 at 2:59 a.m. EDT).

Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free

Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free



Amazon

Once you've downloaded Amazon Photos and scored your free $15 Amazon credit, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.

Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free

Get Kindle Unlimited free for three months

Amazon

Not only are there plenty of early Prime Day deals on Kindle e-readers available, but you can also score three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. With Kindle Unlimited, you can gain access to unlimited e-books and audio books from the Kindle Unlimited library . You can take advantage of this deal now. Once your three free months are over, your subscription will renew at $12 per month unless you cancel it.

Subscribe to Kindle Unlimited for free for three months

Related content at CBS Essentials

