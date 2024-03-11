The 6 best TVs for 2024, including one for under $400

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shopping for a new TV can get confusing. There are so many brands, screen sizes, screen types, resolutions and features. Our in-house experts have done the testing and research to narrow down your options to our six top TV picks for 2024. Keep in mind, all of these smart TV models come in a variety of sizes, so you can choose the one that best fits your living space. We recommend a 55-inch or 65-inch TV for a living room or bedroom, or a 70-inch (or larger) screen if you want it to become the centerpiece of a home-theater setup.

For even more options when it comes to choosing the best TVs for your household, check out our coverage of the best 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 8K TVs. We've also put together an in-depth and hand-on review of Samsung's Frame TV, a smart TV that offers some very unique features that we think are well-worth exploring.

Top TV picks for 2024

Here are our picks for the top six TVs available right now (each of which is available in a variety of sizes).

Best TV overall: Sony Bravia XR Class A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 1,337 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 2x USB, RS-232C, Optical, LAN, eARC | Other Key Features: Superior AI upscaling, auto HDR tone mapping, special features for Sony PlayStation 5 gamers, Netflix calibrated mode, IMAX certified

When it comes to total tech superiority, it's not even close.

This model is part of Sony's premium Bravia XR smart TV lineup, so you can expect superior picture and sound quality from the 2023 version of the XR A95L. It takes full advantage of Sony's Cognitive Processor XR to deliver bright and accurate colors, with pure blacks and bright whites.

You get 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Also integrated into this TV is an advanced Sony sound system that supports Dolby Atmos using two built-in speakers and two subwoofers. And to take full advantage of the smart TV features, the GoogleTV OS is at your disposal. This gives you quick and easy access to all of the popular streaming networks.

The Sony XR A95L features a slim and minimalist design that draws your eyes directly to the screen, where billions of colors come together to form a clear, vibrant and smooth image. While native 4K content looks amazing, this TV does an excellent job with AI upscaling to present lower-resolution content with the most detail possible. Like all OLED TVs, this one does a nice job minimizing unwanted glare and reflections. We think this is a premium quality TV with an OLED display that's worth every penny.

Available sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch

Best budget TV: TCL Class S4 4K LED smart TV

Display type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: RokuTV | Max. Brightness: Not disclosed by TCL | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR Pro, HDR10, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x Digital Audio | Other Key Features: Supports Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, Bezel-less design, Auto Game Mode, Dolby Atmos support

There are a lot of TV brands, including TCL, Insignia, Vizio and Onn., that offer budget-friendly TVs. They offer a decent picture, plus a nice collection of features, but they're not up to par with high-end TVs that cost much more. The best bang for your budget buck, in our opinion: This 2023 TCL smart TV that runs the popular RokuTV OS and offers all the core features you need to enjoy your favorite shows and movies, or play your favorite console games.

A 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixel) resolution display with support for HDR Pro, a 120 motion rate, 60Hz refresh rate, and a 16:9 aspect ratio are what you can expect from the display. You also get an auto game mode and a nearby invisible bezel. Because the TV runs using the RokuTV OS, right out of the box, you get free access to the Roku Channel (which offers a vast and ever-growing library of programming, including more than 350 live TV channels).

The RokuTV OS is easy to navigate. It supports voice commands and a smartphone app. Plus, the TV will work with all of the popular streaming services you subscribe to. Built into the TV are two, 10-watt speakers that offer specialty pre-sets that include high treble, speech, normal, music, theater and big bass. From an audio standpoint, the TV is compatible with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS. Overall, this TV offers a really good value for the money.

Available sizes: 43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches, 58-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches

Best general-purpose TV: Hisense Class U8 Series mini-LED 4K Google TV

Display type: Mini-LED (QLED) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 1,500 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, DHR10, HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 2x USB | Other Key Features: Dolby Atmos sound, Filmmaker mode, Google Assistant, voice remote

If you don't need to pay top dollar for the most bleeding-edge, tech, here's our pick for you.

Using GoogleTV as its operating system, the 2023 version of the Hisense 55-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED TV offers impressive brightness (up to 1,500 nits), so the picture displayed on the screen will look sharp -- even in a well-lit room with direct sunlight shining through a window. Combine this with a 120Hz refresh rate when viewing TV shows, sporting events, games and movies and you can expect the action on the screen to look smooth.

To enhance the picture, this TV takes advantage of 1,300 local dimming zones that allows for better backlight control and enhanced HDR support. Don't worry if what you're watching is being presented in 1080p (or lower) resolution. The Hisense U8 Series TV uses AI upscaling to bring that content to as close to 4K as possible. When it comes to finding what to watch, the TV's voice control makes things easy. And at the same time, you can use voice commands to control other smart gear.

If you're a gamer, this Hisense TV has the built-in mode that boosts the display's refresh rate up to 144Hz to ensure smooth animations with a quick response time. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support enhance what you're viewing (and hearing), while the GoogleTV OS provides easy access to all popular streaming options.

Available sizes: 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches

Best OLED TV for a typical living room or bedroom: LG Class OLED Evo C4 Series

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: WebOS 24 | Max. Brightness: 3,000 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 3x USB 2.0, 1x Digital Audio, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: Uses LG a9 AI-based upscaling to 4K, FreeSync and G-Sync support, Access to free LG channels, Dolby Atmos audio,

The C4 Series TVs are LG's new flagship OLED models for 2024. They feature more than eight million self-lit pixels that can display rich, bright and accurate colors -- think 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. These TVs are loaded with features, too, like Dolby Vision support. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes movies look as the director intended.

Not everything you watch will be in native 4K resolution, but the TV has you covered there, too. Take full advantage of the TV's enhanced AI upscaling, which boosts an image up to almost 4K quality in real-time. We also like that this TV offers multi-view, so you can split the screen and watch two things at once.

These TVs offer a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and have a 120Hz refresh rate, via LG's a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 7 and WebOS 24 operating system. To complement the amazing picture quality, the C4 TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and have a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system that includes downward-firing speakers. You also get plenty of port options.

And you get to pick your ideal screen size: 42-inch ($1,500), 48-inch ($1,600), 55-inch ($2,000), 65-inch ($2,700), 77-inch ($3,700) or 83-inch ($5,400).

Best 8K TV: Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C

Display type: QLED | Resolution: 8K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz with Game Motion Plus feature) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: Up to 4,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR, HDR10+, HLG| Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 3x USB | Other Key Features: Dolby Atmos, impressive AI-based upscaling, two speakers plus built in subwoofer, Alexa and Google Assistant support, multi-view capabilities

You're probably wondering: What could you possibly do with an 8K resolution TV when there's basically zero native 8K programming you can watch on it? Yes, this QLED television from Samsung is somewhat ahead of its time. But, thanks to integrated AI-upscaling, it will take 4K resolution content and do a really nice job upscaling it to near-8K quality. You'll see more detail than ever before when watching your favorite shows, movies or sporting events.

To experience the 8K resolution, you will need to pay a hefty premium. This TV is not cheap. Like many other Samsung TV models, however, it offers decent quality built in speakers and a subwoofer, so even without an optional soundbar or surround sound system, the audio this TV generates sounds really good. However, since you're investing in such a high-end TV, we strongly recommend connecting a good quality speaker system to it, so you can really experience the Dolby Atmos sound when watching compatible content.

What sets this 8K resolution TV apart from 4K models is that it offers 7,680 x 4,320 pixel resolution featuring 100% color volume, thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot and Neo Quantum HDR 8K+ technology. And no matter where someone is sitting within the room, they'll see a clear picture, even from an angle. If you're an early adopter, and you have the budget to invest in an 8K TV, the 2023 version of the Samsung 65-inch Neo 8K QN900C Series 9 offers a viewing experience that very few competitors can rival.

Available sizes: 65-inch ($3,500), 75-inch ($4,800), 85-inch ($5,500)

Best TV that displays art and more: Samsung's Frame

Display type: QLED (non-reflective matte finish) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 670 nits | HDR Support: HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 2x USB | Other Key Features: AI upscaling, bezel style/color options, Art mode, Dolby Atmos support, Samsung Game Hub, support for multiple digital assistants

Powered by the Tizen OS that gives you easy access to your favorite content, Samsung's Frame offers some unique functionality that make it stand out from the competition. The TV uses a thin bezel that features a customizable picture frame. So when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching programming, it automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, the Frame uses a non-glare matte finish. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors. Thanks to a thin (just 1-inch thick) design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame on any wall –- yet uses its QLED display to showcase 4K-resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than 1 billion colors.

The Frame has become the most popular TV among our readers. You can choose from six bezel colors and styles, so it will nicely fit in with your most decor, offering a sophisticated and contemporary appearance. Additional bezel designs are offered by third parties and sold through Amazon. If, like many of our readers, you're intrigued by what the Frame has to offer, be sure to check out our detailed hands-on review of this popular and rather unique smart TV.

Available sizes: 32-inches, 43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches

What to look for when buying a new TV in 2024

The best TVs these days offer 4K (or higher) resolution, take advantage of HDR (High Dynamic Range), plus offer a 120Hz refresh rate. We also recommend seeking out smart TV functionality that features an easy-to-navigate interface and well-known operating system.

Plenty of HDMI 2.1 ports and at least one or two USB ports that are conveniently located on the TV, as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, will all serve you well. As for the display type, OLED screens are very popular right now, but you can find some great options that offer QLED, LED, Mini-LED, or LCD screens.

We're also fans of voice remotes that allow you to control your smart TV and other gear using voice commands. Ultimately audio quality is also important, but to get the best audio experience from any HDTV, we highly recommend connecting an optional soundbar or surround sound system.

To learn all about the latest consumer tech, read in-depth product reviews and find the best deals, be sure to stay up to date on all of our latest tech coverage.