I tried the Stanley cup and Yeti Rambler. How do they compare?

Stanely cups are everywhere. So, maybe you've wondered what differentiates these often-sold-out drink mugs from similar models on the market. Yeti makes the Rambler mug, which looks an awful lot like a Stanley cup, and those are much easier to find in stock. I tried both the Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler and Yeti Rambler mug to find out how similar the two really are.

The most viral Stanley cup model is the 40-ounce The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler. This truly huge drink mug comes in an array of pleasing pastel and neutral hues. I got the cream colored one, which, naturally, is once again sold out on the Stanley site (though other colors are currently still in stock). Yeti doesn't have a 40-ounce mug, so I tried the 35-ounce Rambler mug in the new color canopy green, which deviates from Stanley's more muted tones. Stanley also has a 30-ounce tumbler with a handle for sale, but the 35-ounce size is unique to Yeti.

The price of Yeti's 35-ounce Rambler mug is right in between the price of Stanley's 30- and 40-ounce tumblers, so they run at the same (splurgy) price point. I will say, the quality is there for the price upon my first impression, though I haven't had the chance to test these mugs out over several months yet.

The first thing I noticed is the big and comfy handle the Stanley cup has. You need a robust handle to carry around a 40-ounce tumbler, and the 35-ounce Yeti tumbler would also benefit from a bigger, softer handle like the Stanley's. Next comes a question of taste. I like the soft, more muted hues that Stanley cups come in -- but getting your hands on one of those perfectly pastel mugs isn't easy. The Yeti mugs come in both bright hues and neutrals, offering variety.

The lids on the two mugs also look different. Stanley's lid rotates to offer a straw opening, drink opening or full cover top. Yeti's tumbler only has a straw opening, but the thing is, with a cup this big, I wouldn't want to drink from it without a straw anyway. And I likely wouldn't close the lid to throw it in a backpack, either. But to each their own.

My verdict? If you can get your hands on a Stanley tumbler, I would say do so. There's a fair reason why people love them. I appreciate their soft colors and big handle.

But if you don't feel like dealing with Stanley's stock issues or you want a mug that's in between the sizes of the Stanley handled cups, you can get your hands on a Yeti mug today.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz)

Scheels

Check these links to see which The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and on Amazon. This stainless steel mug keeps drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for seven hours. Iced drinks even stay cold for two days.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz), $45

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz)

Stanley

Not looking for a mug as huge as the 40-ounce? Then opt for a 30-ounce Stanley tumbler. Many colors are sold out too, but it's currently available in the new spring hues jade (pictured) and citron.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz), $35

Yeti Rambler mug (35 oz)

Yeti

This Yeti mug is shatter resistant and dishwasher safe. Find it in stock in all seven colors. The new color canopy green (which I own) is pictured. Note that you should not use its straw with hot drinks.

Yeti Rambler mug (35 oz), $42

