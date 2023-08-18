I tried the Stanley cup and Yeti Rambler. How do they compare?

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stanely cups are everywhere. So, maybe you've wondered what differentiates these often-sold-out drink mugs from similar models on the market. Yeti makes the Rambler mug, which looks an awful lot like a Stanley cup, and Rambler mugs are much easier to find in stock.

I tried both the Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler and Yeti Rambler mug to find out how similar the two really are.

The Stanley cup vs. the Yeti Rambler

The most viral Stanley cup model is the 40-ounce The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler. This truly huge drink mug comes in an array of pleasing pastel and neutral hues. I got the cream-colored one. Yeti doesn't have a 40-ounce mug, so I tried the 35-ounce Rambler mug in the limited-edition color canopy green (now sold out), which deviates from Stanley's more muted tones. Stanley also has a 30-ounce tumbler with a handle for sale, but the 35-ounce size is unique to Yeti.

The price of Yeti's 35-ounce Rambler mug is right in between the price of Stanley's 30- and 40-ounce tumblers, so they run at the same (splurgy) price point. I will say, the quality is there for the price.

The first thing I noticed is the big and comfy handle the Stanley cup has. You need a robust handle to carry around a 40-ounce tumbler, and the 35-ounce Yeti tumbler would also benefit from a bigger, softer handle like the Stanley's. Next comes a question of taste. I like the soft, more muted hues that Stanley cups come in -- but getting your hands on one of those perfectly pastel mugs isn't always easy. The Yeti mugs come in both bright hues and neutrals, offering variety.

The lids on the two mugs also look different. Stanley's lid rotates to offer a straw opening, drink opening or full cover top. Yeti's tumbler only has a straw opening, but the thing is, with a cup this big, I wouldn't want to drink from it without a straw anyway. And I likely wouldn't close the lid to throw it in a backpack, either. But to each their own.

My verdict? If you can get your hands on a Stanley tumbler, I would say do so. I appreciate their soft colors and big handle.

But if you don't feel like dealing with Stanley's stock issues or you want a mug that's in between the sizes of the Stanley handled cups, you can get your hands on a Yeti mug today.

Shop the Yeti and Stanley cups below.

Check these links to see which The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and on Amazon. This stainless steel mug keeps drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for 7 hours. Iced drinks even stay cold for two days.

Stanley cups fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They've garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.

Top features:

Stanley cups come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues.

These cups have a comfortable, large handle.

Drinking two of these almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, making it easy to keep track of.

Not looking for a mug as huge as the 40-ounce?

Then opt for a 30-ounce Stanley tumbler.

There are even more Stanley options available now too.

There's a massive 64-ounce Stanley cup ($60) available. It comes in seven colors. Plus, you can now personalize your Stanley cup for $10 more. You can add a name, monogram or pre-set graphic to your cup. This option makes for a great gift.

This Yeti mug (pictured in the sold-out canopy green) is shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe. It's cup holder compatible and double wall vacuum insulated. You can personalize it with your name or a design on the site.

Eleven colors are currently in stock. Note that you should not use its straw with hot drinks.

If you'd like an even smaller size, check out the 25-ounce version, available in all 14 colors.

Top features:

This mug comes in a size that Stanley doesn't offer.

Yeti has limited-edition colors you can collect.

Right now, you can customize your mug for free.

