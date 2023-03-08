Sam's Club is giving away free money in March 2023: The best gift card deals
You already know that you can stretch your family's budget by shopping for groceries at a warehouse club such as Sam's Club. But did you also know that Sam's Club members can get majorly discounted gift cards to all sorts of restaurants and movie theaters, such as Coldstone Creamery, Panera Bread, AMC and Regal Cinema? It's true.
You can even get discounted Southwest Airlines gift cards to save 10% when booking your next vacation, up to $150.
Not a Sam's Club member? Not a problem -- there's a deal on that right now too. The Walmart-owned warehouse chain is offering one-year memberships to Sam's Club for $25. That's half the usual price of a Sam's Club membership. And with all these great gift card deals, the discounted membership can quickly pay for itself.
Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25 (regularly $50)
The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.
Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)
Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. (This is a common warehouse club perk: Costco members get access to Costco gas stations.) Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to its discount gas stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.
Best Sam's Club gift card deals in March 2023
We've selected our favorite Sam's Club gift card deals and shared them below. And while you're at it, be sure to check out all the other deals at Sam's Club, including this month's instant savings book deals and Sam's Club's ongoing clearance deals.
Sam's Club airline gift card deal: Save 10% on Southwest flights
Planning a vacation this spring or summer? You can get a $500 Southwest Airlines gift card for just $450 at Sam's Club. There's a limit of three per membership -- a maximum savings of $150 off your future travel.
$500 Southwest Airlines gift card, $450
Sam's Club restaurant gift card deals
Many of the best Sam's Club gift card deals sell out, so if you see something you like, hop on it fast. Plenty more restaurants are available for purchase at the Sam's Club website and in your local warehouse club.
- Get a $50 Doordash e-gift card for $42.50
- Get $30 in Cold Stone Creamery Gift Cards for $21
- Get a $50 White Castle gift card for $40
- Get $50 in Krispy Kreme gift cards for $37.50
- Get $50 in Chuck E. Cheese gift cards for $37.50
- Get $50 in Golden Corral gift cards for $40
- Get a $100 Panera Bread e-gift card for $85
- Get $50 in Bob Evans gift cards for $40
- Get a $50 IHOP gift card for $37.50
Sam's Club video game gift card deals
These video gaming gift cards are your key to getting digital downloads of brand new releases at a 10% discount. Here are the best gaming gift card deals.
- Get $100 in Nintendo eShop gift cards for $90
- Get $100 in Xbox gift cards for $90
- Get $30 in Roblox gift cards (plus free virtual item) for $26
- Save on a $100 Steam gift card
Best Sam's Club movie ticket deals
Want to see the latest movies in the theater? Don't pay full price -- Sam's Club has deals for tickets for most major cinema houses.
- Two AMC Black movie tickets (NY, NJ, CA), $22
- Two movie tickets for Regal Cinema, $19
- Two Regal 2 movie tickets (CA, DC, Philadelphia, NYC), $21
- Get a $50 gift card to Movietickets.com for $37.50
Best Sam's Club member deals in March 2023
It's not just Sam's Club memberships that are on sale this spring -- the warehouse retailer is marking down all sorts of great household items, apparel and gift cards in March 2023. We've rounded up our favorite deals to shop at Sam's Club below, or use the buttons to head directly to the deals -- both the March instant savings book deals and Sam's Club's ongoing clearance deals.
Hurry, many of the following featured Sam's Club deals end soon -- and some may sell out.
- Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies (62.76 oz., 12 pk.), $9.72 (reduced from $11.32)
- Breathe Right Nasal Strips, Extra Strength (72 ct.), $17 (reduced from $20)
- Samsung 85" Class Q60B-Series QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,700 (reduced from $1,900)
- Arlo Wire-Free Video Doorbell Bundle (Doorbell + Extra Battery), $99 (reduced from $199)
- Xbox Wireless Pulse Red Controller, $44 (reduced from $55)
- Ecoxgear Eco Roam 30 Small Rugged IPX67 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $15 (reduced from $59)
- Member's Mark 14-Piece Tri-Ply Cookware Set, $130 (reduced from $180)
- Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 14-Piece Cookware Set, $220 (reduced from $250)
- Member's Mark DIY Dog Biscuit Baking Kit and Treat Jar (14 oz.), $10 (reduced from $15)
- Member's Mark Luxury Premier Ribbed Cozy Knit Throw 60" x 70" in assorted colors, $20 (reduced from $30)
Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $25
Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership today, and start saving money on groceries, gas and so much more.
Sam's Club also offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.
You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.
Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25
Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)
Save money on gas with Walmart+
Enjoy special member prices on gas with a Walmart+ membership. In April 2022, Walmart doubled Walmart+ members' gas savings, from five cents off every gallon to 10 cents off. The deal is good at participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations. Simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started, and save cash. But wait, there's more: Walmart+ members are also eligible to fill up at Sam's Club fuel centers, and enjoy the special prices that are offered there to Sam's Club members.
Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98
