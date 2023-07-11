Prime Day deal alert: Amazon has a massive sale on Dewalt tools
Dewalt tools are on sale at Amazon right now for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional, Dewalt offers a variety of high-quality tools that are perfect for any project. With exceptional performance and durability, Dewalt tools are a reliable choice for tackling home projects with ease.
Create something incredible this summer with Dewalt tools at Amazon. Some of these items are at their lowest prices ever. We've also found Amazon deals on Ryobi tools and Black and Decker tools right now too.
Top Dewalt tool deals in this article:
Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit, $159 (reduced from $230)
Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander, $99 (reduced from $179)
Dewalt TSTAK extra-large tool box, $34 (reduced from $64)
From cordless drills to power saws, Dewalt has got you covered. But Amazon's own generic tool brand, Denali, also has many of its products for sale. With huge savings like these, you can get brand-new tools without breaking the bank.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to give yourself some top-notch Dewalt tools. Some of these deals are only available for Amazon Prime members, so sign up today if you haven't already.
Dewalt tools on sale now
These Dewalt tools could help you complete your summer projects. If you want to finally get that task done, make repairs and do some home improvement, there's no better way than by using high-quality Dewalt tools to do it. They're on sale now, but it might not last.
Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set
This impact socket set is packed with both SAE and metric sockets, along with handy additions like an extension, adaptor and quick release ratchet. The 72-tooth count ratchet features a convenient quick-release button for effortless socket attachment and removal. With DirectTorque technology, this socket set ensures a firm grip and helps prevent fastener rounding. And it's 52% off right now, which is a huge sale.
Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (reduced from $105)
If you want even more Dewalt tools under $50, these are some excellent options below.
- Dewalt 3-pack compound action pliers set, $40 (down from $74)
- Dewalt 20V Max LED work light, $40 (down from $84)
- Dewalt concealer clear anti-fog dual mold safety goggles, $12 (down from $20)
Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit
This cordless drill kit packs a punch with 20 volts of power. Weighing only a pound, it's lightweight and easy to handle. It can handle big projects or fit into tight spaces with two-speed transmission and a secure grip. The impact driver is compact and lightweight too, making it ideal for those hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a handy LED light ring for better visibility.
Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit, $159 (reduced from $230)
There are other great drills, batteries and additions for your new Dewalt cordless drill. Here are some of our favorite options from Amazon's Dewalt sale.
- Dewalt 20V Max 2-pack XR 5Ah battery, $136 (down from $259)
- Dewalt 20V Max compact cordless drill and driver kit, $99 (down from $179)
- Dewalt right angle attachment, $22 (down from $47)
- Dewalt 14-piece drill bit set, $11 (down from $25)
Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander
With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover. And right now, it's less than $100.
Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander, $99 (reduced from $179)
Don't let your Dewalt shopping trip end there. Refresh the garage or tool shed with these top deals on other incredible Dewalt tools and accessories.
- Dewalt 20V Max reciprocating saw, $119 (down from $159)
- Dewalt 20V Max cordless portable jobsite fan, $99 (down from $169)
- Dewalt 20V Max cordless hand vacuum, $99 (down from $159)
Dewalt TSTAK extra-large tool box
If you already have everything you need in the tool shed, then this extra-large TSTAK tool box from Dewalt is perfect. Stay organized and save space with this quality tool box, which is both water-resistant and debris-resistant. It comes with fixed dividers to fit all your drills and bits and is made with rust-resistant, heavy-duty metal hinges.
Dewalt TSTAK extra-large tool box, $34 (reduced from $64)
Looking for even more tool organization products? Dewalt has a lot to offer you, and it's all on sale right now.
- Dewalt tough system tool organizer, $30 (down from $56)
- Dewalt 14-piece screwdriver bit set, $12 (down from $22)
- Dewaklt TSTAK 8-compartment small tool box, $7 (down from $9)
