Kitten Bowl 2023: How to watch the Great American Rescue Bowl today

Great American Family

The big football game is finally almost here, but with respect to the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, there's another fur-ocious competition you may want to tune in to come game day: the Great American Rescue Bowl.

Created in response to the cancellation of the 2023 Kitten Bowl, the new TV special will highlight the adorable qualities of adoptable kittens, puppies, cats and dogs from all across the country. Excited to watch? Keep reading to find out what you need to know about the first-ever Great American Rescue Bowl.

Top products in this article:

What is the Great American Rescue Bowl?

Great American Family

The Great American Rescue Bowl is a new TV event for 2023 created with the goal of raising awareness about animal adoption. It will air on the Great American Family Channel in partnership with North Shore Animal League America -- the world's largest no-kill animal rescue.

This year, on the day of the other big game (Puppy Bowl XIX, of course), adoptable cats and dogs of all ages will gather to "play" in a pet-sized football stadium. Notable players in this year's Rescue Bowl include contestants rescued from South Carolina, West Virginia and Antigua in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

When is the Great American Rescue Bowl?

The fur-ocious festivities kick off at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The program will also have an encore airing at 4 p.m. ET.

Where to watch the Great American Rescue Bowl?

Great American Family

The first annual Great American Rescue Bowl will air exclusively on Great American Family Channel. Don't have a paid cable subscription? Don't worry, you can stream GAC Family with Philo, Sling TV or Hulu with Live TV.

Philo TV

Philo is a great budget-friendly option for the TV watcher looking for a little bit of everything. The platform has more than 60 channels available to watch live or record on unlimited DVR space, including GAC Family, HGTV, History, Discovery, AMC, BBC America, World News, the Hallmark Channel, the Lifetime Movie Channel, plus kids channels such as Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Nicktoons. Philo also has a substantial library of on-demand titles and the option of add-ons including Epix and Starz.

You can try Philo free for 7 days, so you can watch the Great American Rescue Bowl without risk.

Sling TV

Sling TV is another lower-cost live TV streaming option for those without traditional cable. A standard Sling TV package offers access to more than 40 channels, including ESPN, Disney, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, MSNBC, NBC Sports, Syfy, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels).

To get GAC Family, you'll need Sling Orange ($40), plus the Heartland Extra add-on ($6).

Right now, Sling TV is offering half off your first month, so you'll save $20. There's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Sling TV Orange + Heartland Extra, $46 per month

Hulu + Live TV



A standard Hulu + Live TV subscription gets you more than 75 channels, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, The CW, A&E, FX, Pop TV, TBS, TNT, USA and more. The streamer's live-TV tier grants you access to a wide range of news, live sports and events, including the 2023 Rescue Bowl, all available live or on-demand.

To get GAC Family, you'll need Hulu + Live TV ($70) and Hulu's Live Entertainment add-on ($8).

Hulu + Live TV also includes access to the ad-supported Hulu tier, which has shows such as "The Dropout," "Only Murders in the Building" and more great Hulu original programming.

Hulu Live TV + Live Entertainment, $78 per month

Who is hosting the 2023 Rescue Bowl?

Great American Family

The first-ever Rescue Bowl will be hosted by nationally renowned animal advocate -- and former Kitten Bowl host -- Beth Stern and pet rescue expert Larissa Wohl.

Will there be a Kitten Bowl 2023?

The Great American Rescue Bowl is stepping in to replace the Kitten Bowl after Hallmark decided to cancel the fan-favorite feline event. But if you're looking for more adorable animal content, the 2023 Puppy Bowl will take place as usual this coming game day. To find out more, check out our guide to Puppy Bowl XIX.

The best TVs for watching football -- and kittens -- in 2023



We've found the best TVs for watching whichever big game you're excited for (based on user reviews), including TVs from top brands, such as Samsung, LG and Sony. Keep reading to see the best deals on TVs you can get in time for the big game.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $900

Samsung

Here's a great deal to get you started: This 55-inch Samsung QLED is on sale at Samsung for $200 off.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $900 (regularly $1,100)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV: $950



Samsung

Watch football stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED: $1,100

Samsung

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED boasts top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on-screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,100 (reduced from $1,600)

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV: $1,997

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: $1,698



Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $800

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV: $2,000

Samsung via Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While the big game won't be broadcast in 8K this season, owning this TV will make sure you'll be able to catch the first 8K football broadcast, whenever it happens.

You can save a whopping $1,500 on this stunning television at Samsung.

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,000 (reduced from $3,500)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution: $366



Best Buy

See every game in all its glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

65" TCL Roku smart TV: $368

TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $400



Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and seven feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the game-day spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $400 (reduced from $520)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $1,298

