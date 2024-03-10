How to watch Lionel Messi's Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal MLS soccer game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the first half of the Concacaf Champions Cup Leg One Round of 16 match against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami CF face CF Montréal at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Expect an exciting showdown between these two top-five MLS teams.

If you want to catch today's match, and watch the undisputed GOAT of soccer play, keep reading. We've got all the information you need to watch today's Inter Miami CF vs. CF Montréal game.

How to watch today's Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal MLS soccer game

The Inter Miami CF vs. CF Montréal game will be played today, Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The game will stream exclusively on Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Stream today's Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal MLS soccer game on Apple TV MLS Season Pass

Apple TV

Available in more than 100 countries, Apple TV's MLS Season Pass is a streaming service featuring "every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup1 all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts," according to Apple. It's the only place to watch today's soccer game.

MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month or $99 per season. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

Top features of MLS Season Pass:

Stream every Lionel Messi game and every MLS game and club.

MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app during the MLS season, or as a separate add-on.

Through an Apple

Stream MLS Season Pass on an Apple device iOS 16.2 or later, or on eligible smart TVs and streaming devices.

In addition to being a viewing hub for MLS games and League Cup games, the MLS Season Pass app is also home to hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games.

More ways to watch MLS soccer in 2024

In the U.S., Fox Sports will air 34 games -- including 15 MLS matches on Fox and 19 matches on FS1. You can stream network TV-aired MLS games on one of the live TV streaming platforms featured below.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every network-aired MLS game of the 2024 season, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching MLS soccer games on Fubo and also get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fubo starts at $80/month for the Pro tier (includes 186 channels). For more details on Fubo, check out our review, "Is Fubo TV worth it?"

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 184 channels, including NFL Network.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (which is not included in a SlingTV subscription).

In addition to NFL football, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes Fox and FS1, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live MLS soccer games this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and also includes the NFL Network and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50%-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch live sports, including network-aired MLS games, the NFL, the NBA and MLB, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every MLS game airing on Fox and FS1 live with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch MLS soccer in 2024 with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch network-aired MLS soccer games this season on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch MLS soccer without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 300-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features an 18-foot digital coax cable.

Waiting for the game to start? Gear up for the game with MLS jerseys and gear from Adidas

Adidas

If you can't make it to Allianz Stadium or Red Bull Stadium in person this season, gearing up and watching from home is the next best thing. That means sporting the right MLS team gear to get the full fan experience.

We're big fans of Adidas' MLS jerseys, including the bestselling Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey, which come in men's, women's and youth sizing, and feature bold team graphics and high-quality material. Tap the button below to see your favorite MLS team's jerseys before you enjoy the game.

Key dates for the 2024 MLS season

Below are the important upcoming dates for the 2024 MLS season.