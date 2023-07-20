How to watch Lionel Messi play his first game for the Inter Miami CF

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In June 2023, soccer fans were stunned by the announcement that superstar player Lionel Messi would be joining the Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, more commonly known as the Inter Miami CF. It's been reported that the Major League Soccer organization hopes that Messi's presence will help increase viewership and ticket sales. The home stadium of Inter Miami (the DRV PNK Stadium) has even completed upgrades in anticipation of his first game on July 21 -- just in time for the Leagues Cup.

If you want to watch Messi get into the signature Miami pink and black uniform and play his first-ever MLS game, good news: you can, all thanks to Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

Best way to stream every MLS game (including Messi's)

The MLS Season Pass from Apple TV is a new streaming platform that lets you watch "every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts," per Apple. Obviously, it's a must for any soccer fan.

Apple has gone all in on the Messi excitement by slashing prices during the midseason so you won't miss the action starting on July 21. You can catch the thrilling rest of the 2023 MLS season for just $39, or $13 per month. It's normally $99 for an annual pass or just $15 a month. Just remember that at the beginning of the 2024 season, the MLS Season Pass will renew at the regular asking price unless you cancel before then.

Apple TV's MLS Season Pass is the only place that you can catch MLS soccer games with English coverage, including Lionel Messi playing on Inter Miami CF.

The Inter Miami CF schedule for the 2023 season

Don't miss a single moment of Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami CF. Watch every single game with an MLS Season Pass from Apple TV.

Schedule for Inter Miami games featuring Lionel Messi (all games start at 7:30 p.m. EDT)

July 21: Leagues Cup: Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul (Home)

Leagues Cup: Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul (Home) July 25: Leagues Cup: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United (Home)

Leagues Cup: Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United (Home) August 20: Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC (Home)

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC (Home) August 26: New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami (Away)

New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami (Away) August 30: Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC (Home)

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC (Home) September 30: Los Angeles FC vs. Inter Miami (Away)

Los Angeles FC vs. Inter Miami (Away) September 9: Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City (Home)

Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City (Home) September 16: Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami (Away)

Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami (Away) September 20: Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC (Home)

Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC (Home) September 24: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami (Away)

Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami (Away) September 30: Inter Miami vs. New York City FC (Home)

Inter Miami vs. New York City FC (Home) October 4: Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami (Away)

Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami (Away) October 7: Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati (Home)

Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati (Home) October 21: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami (Away)

*The Leagues Cup will run from July 21 to August 19, and each team follows the World Cup format (two games per team) with more games possible if the team advances to the knockout rounds.

Watch Messi play in U.S. soccer with a MLS Season Pass through Apple TV, $39

Watch Inter Miami CF games in Spanish



Fubo TV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that has live TV events for almost every sport imaginable, including international ones, plus over 100 other channels. You can stream Lionel Messi's games on Inter Miami CF in Spanish on TUDN, which is available on Fubo TV's Latino plan for only $25 a month. The pricier plans include even more channels and sporting events.

Did we mention that they give you 1,000 hours of DVR space as well? Get a free seven-day trial by signing up here.

FuboTV Latino, starting at $25 a month

The best TV deals for soccer fans



Looking for a new television for all your sports watching needs? Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV is on sale now -- it's one of our readers' favorite televisions. It's great for watching the Leagues Cup with Lionel Messi debuting on Inter Miami CF (and other sports, as well).

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV: $578 and up

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest smart TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

