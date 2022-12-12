Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50 this Christmas and Hanukkah

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar. If inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started on your holiday shopping may be understandably daunting. That's why we've rounded up some of the best budget-friendly gifts under $50 you can grab this year.

Whether you're looking for holiday beauty gift sets, crowd-pleasing gift cards, super helpful travel products or just the best, most affordable toys to buy for the kids in your life this year, there's something on this list for everyone.

(Looking for more gifting recommendations? We've got you covered with guides on the best stocking stuffers to give this Christmas, the best headphones and earbuds under $100, the hottest toys to gift this Christmas and Hanukkah and more.)

Here are our top picks for gifts under $50, all sure to make the 2022 holiday season special.

Amazon gift card

No matter their age, gender or personality, an Amazon gift card makes a perfect gift this holiday season. That way, everyone can buy what they want. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card.

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Best tech gifts under $50

Streaming sticks, waterproof speakers and more tech gifts that work on a budget.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack)

Blink Home Security via Amazon

Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras. They're on sale at Amazon for less than half price when you buy a bundle of two. (You'll get an even better price per camera if you buy three.)

The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($35) via voice command.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker

Comiso via Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable speaker option with a super long playtime, the Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker is for you. It plays for 24 hours at full volume or up to 36 hours at two-thirds volume on a single charge. Plus, it comes in seven cheerful colors, from yellow to rose gold. You can pair two of these speakers for an enhanced stereo sound experience via a single device.

This speaker is also IPX5 waterproof, which means it can resist a gentle splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged.

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $40

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)



Amazon

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network). Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $28 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $27 (reduced from $50)

JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker

JBL via Amazon

This IPX7-rated waterproof speaker from JBL is the perfect option for anyone looking for music on-the-go, and you can get it at a discount on Amazon right now.

The JBL Clip 4 is highly portable and small enough to take almost anywhere, plus it features a built-in clip so you can attach it to your bag, belt loop or even a tree branch. This budget-friendly speaker offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and is both waterproof and dust-proof.

The JBL Clip 4 comes in seven colors and prints and makes a perfect holiday gift -- or stocking stuffer.

JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker, $50 (reduced from $80)

Best home and kitchen gifts under $50

Level up someone's living space this Hanukkah or Christmas with these great gift ideas under $50 for the home.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $40



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)

The Pioneer Woman live poinsettia in 6" mug planter: $32



Walmart

This holiday-themed mug planter featuring Charlie the basset hound comes with a real, live dark pink poinsettia with at least five blooms. The low-maintenance plant makes a great decoration for you home -- and a great gift to bring for holiday hosts.

The Pioneer Woman live poinsettia in 6" mug planter: $32 (reduced from $40)

Magic Bullet blender: $20

Walmart

A personal blender can make a great holiday gift. Or you can treat yourself to this Magic Bullet personal blender to get a head start on your 2023 health goals. Either way, it's currently an unbeatable deal at only $20.

This personal blender lets you blend, mix, and chop your favorite smoothie ingredients or food items in seconds. The blender comes with a 16 oz tall cup, a short cup, a party mug, two resealable lids, a to-go lid and a recipe guide.

Magic Bullet personal blender, $20 (reduced from $35)

Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend

Chamberlain Coffee

The Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend is a great stocking stuffer for the coffee enthusiast in your life. It features notes of chocolate for a festive holiday drink. You can order the blend in ground or whole bean coffee.

Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend, $20

Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods (60 ct.)

Starbucks Store via Amazon

Add some holiday cheer to their morning cup of Joe with Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cups.

This six-pack of Keurig K-Cups includes 10 coffee pods per box, or 60 pods in total.

Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods (60 ct.), $42 (reduced from $56)

Best travel gifts under $50



A trendy new type of travel pillow, gift cards and more great and affordable gifts for travelers.

Trtl travel pillow

Amazon

This soft, machine-washable travel pillow wrap is designed to hold your head in a more comfortable ergonomic position while sleeping upright. This lightweight, easily packable pillow is available in four colors.

Trtl travel pillow, $32 (reduced from $60)

Stojo collapsible reusable coffee cup

Stojo silicone coffee cups collapse, accordion-style, to fit anywhere -- including a Christmas stocking. This environmentally friendly cup (with a reusable straw) makes a great gift for coffee lovers.

Stojo collapsible silicone travel cup with straw, 16 oz., $20

Starbucks gift card



Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy, festive Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag

Amazon

This Baggallini crossbody bag is designed to protect your belongings and information when you travel. It is water-resistant and made with RFID-blocking technology. It provides a comfortable hands-free wearing experience that is perfect for day trips and exploring while on vacation.

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag, $39 (reduced from $48)

Squishmallows two-piece luggage set

Walmart

Travel gifts can be fun for kids too. This set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.

Squishmallows luggage and backpack set, $27 (reduced $38)

Best toys under $50 to gift this year

A pooping turtle, elaborate lego sets and more great toys under $50 to give this holiday season.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle

Little Live Pets via Amazon

The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.

The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"

"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $21 (reduced from $35)

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo

Little Live Pets via Amazon

Is a pooping turtle not quite the right gift? Well, good news: Little Live Pets also makes a pink pooping flamingo named Sherbet.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo value pack, $28 (reduced from $35)

Lego Disney 'Encanto' the Madrigal house building kit

Walmart

Build the Madrigal house from "Encanto" with 587 Lego pieces. It's a three-level house that comes with a sticker sheet for decorating. It comes with two mini-doll figures and one micro-doll figure (of Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio), as well as capybara and butterfly figures.

Lego Disney "Encanto" the Madrigal house building kit, $40 (reduced from $50)

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit

National Geographic via Amazon

The National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit is for the budding paleontologist on your list.

The main feature of the kit is a slab (or brick) that once chipped away at, reveals what are billed as 15 real fossils. A chisel, brush and magnifying glass help complete the set. A 16-page fossil guide is also included.

The Mega Fossil Dig Kit is recommended for ages 8 and up.

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit, $21 (reduced from $25)

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection

Slumberkins

Slumberkins are snuggly companions that come with helpful children's books on topics including conflict-resolution, creativity, grief, change and more. Slumberkins come in many fun forms, such as a hammerhead shark, sloth, dragon, and the lynx (pictured above). They're machine washable, feature soft fur (with no detachable plastic pieces) and are stuffed with hypoallergenic fiberfill. Lynx comes with a book on self-expression.

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection, $48

Best beauty gifts under $50

Holiday makeup gift sets, beauty advent calendars and more budget-friendly beauty gifts.

Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Mobile: travel trio

Too Faced

This festive holiday lip gloss set includes three travel-size plumping lip glosses, including a limited edition shade that's scented to smell like rainbow sprinkles.

Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Mobile: travel trio, $36

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse holiday gift set

Fenty Beauty

This holiday gift set includes three full-sized tubes of Fenty Beauty's popular Gloss Bombs. There is a fuchsia gloss, a warm-toned coral gloss and a pink volumizing gloss.

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse holiday gift set, $38

Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent calendar

Sephora

Unwrap 24 beauty surprises, worth over $105 for just $45, with this Advent calendar from Sephora. It's filled with everything from lipgloss and eyeshadow to face masks, all from the beauty superstore's brand.

Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent calendar, $45

Laneige lip sleeping mask

Amazon

Treat someone to this moisturizing, antioxidant-rich, leave-on lip mask from Laneige.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit

Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $39

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser

Amazon

This Japanese Yuzu flower foaming hand soap is dispensed in the shape of the flower to add a touch of joy to every hand wash.

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser, $20

Best cozy gifts under $50

Cozy candles, wearable blankets and more.

Woodwick large hourglass scented candle

Woodwick via Amazon

This wood-smoke-scented, crackling-wick candle evokes the feeling of sitting around a roaring fireplace. With a strong cedar fragrance and WoodWick's patented wooden wick, which creates a fireside-like crackling sound, this candle offers the gift of coziness. Plus, it's currently on sale.

WoodWick large hourglass scented candle, $25 (reduced from $31)

Warmies lavender neck wrap

Amazon

This microwavable faux-fur neck wrap from Warmies is a great gift for the busy mom or professional in your life that just needs a bit of TLC (or some neck pain relief).

Warmies lavender neck wrap, $25

They also have stuffed animal versions for kids that need a warm and comforting bedtime buddy.

Warmies golden dog therapeutic neck wrap, $42

Best gifts for pets under $50

Great gifts for pets (and their owners) all under $50.

Bark Super Chewer box

Barkbox

Give the magical gift of a monthly dog toy and treat delivery with a subscription to the Super Chewer box from Bark. Starting at $29 per month, the Super Chewer box offers destruction-prone pups two extra tough toys, two full size bags of treats and two meaty chews for chomping. Super Chewer also offers fun and festive-themed collections, like the "Harry Potter" inspired box pictured above. Boxes are available in subscription form or as a one-off purchase, perfect for gifting.

Bark Super Chewer box, $29 and up

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar attachment

Smartish

Give the gift of peace of mind with the Snitch collar attachment from Smartish. This Apple AirTag holder fits up to 1.5-inch collars and creates a water-resistant seal around the tag to keep your pup and your tech safe. Apple AirTag ($29) not included.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar (2 pc), $15

Wild One dog harness

Amazon

This adorable harness includes two D-rings on the back and one on the chest to give you more flexibility. The harness is easily adjustable at both the neck and back areas to provide a secure fit for your four-legged friend.

Pricing varies by color and size. You can also find special limited-edition holiday colors on Wild One's website now.

Wild One dog harness, $48

