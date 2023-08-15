Best sofa beds in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Without a guest room, it can be challenging to entice guests to stay overnight. Instead of trying to tempt visitors with an old air mattress, consider upgrading to a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable. We analyzed all the major sofa bed retailers to find the most highly rated options you can buy online -- factoring in budget, size, mattress type, sofa type and brand. And don't worry about style -- these models have plenty.

Whether you're a college student in the market for a futon or a busy family in need of a sofa bed for the in-laws, we have recommendations for you. Shop our selection of modern and comfortable sofa beds that not only look good, but will also give any overnight guest a good night's sleep.

Keep overnight guests comfortable on one of the best sleeper sofas of 202. Pro tip: If you want to up the comfort level of your new sofa bed, you can add a memory foam mattress topper. (Note: The Burrow Arch Nomad sofa below already comes with one.)

The Burrow Shift sleeper sofa is an attractive and convenient choice. It's a modern sofa that easily transforms into a queen-size memory foam bed. It's available in stain-resistant gray and navy fabric. The quilted memory foam sleep surface provides a cozy bed-like feel. It ships for free in three boxes, complete with assembly tools.

You can add on a four-piece sheet set for $175 extra. Plus, you can order free swatches on the couch beforehand to make sure you'll love its look. This sofa ships in 10 to 12 weeks.

Pros:

Shipping is free.

This sleeper sofa has a memory foam sleep surface.

It comes in a stain-resistant fabric.

Con:

The queen bed may be too large for some spaces.

Memory foam isn't everyone's favorite.

AllModern

How cool does this ultra-modern sleeper sofa look? It has a solid wood frame and a bolster pillow with genuine leather straps.

This comfortable sofa bed fits twin XL sheets. Just remove the back cushions to transform it into a bed. It comes in three fabric colors. You can get free samples of the fabric to make sure the sofa bed will fit in your space.

"I love this sofa! It is firm so that you sit upright and then can convert to a bed for a single guest. The blue color is lovely," an AllModern customer says.

Get an extra 10% off on this sofa bed now with the code GET10. That makes the cream hue $1,008 reduced from $1,470. Prices vary by color.

Pros:

This sleeper sofa has a unique modern look.

You can get free fabric samples in advance so you're happy with your color choice.

Con:

This sleeper requires twin XL sheets, which you may not own.

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated gray convertible sleeper sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed and works well for a small space. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Prices vary by color, but all are on sale now. Three colors are available. The pictured charcoal couch is $829, reduced from $1,230.

Pros:

It's a great size for small spaces.

You can convert it between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Con:

Reviewers say it has a firm feel, which can be a con if you're not a fan of that.

Amazon

If you're looking for a sectional that turns into a bed, check out this velvet sofa bed available in five colors. As a nice bonus, the lounge cushion lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment.

"The storage compartment is so convenient for throw blankets and pillows for when company stays over," a reviewer says. "My husband and I lay comfortably [on the sofa] and have even fallen asleep on it while watching TV."

Prices vary by color, but all are on sale now. The pictured gray is $752 after a coupon, reduced from $879.

Pros:

It features a hidden storage compartment perfect for pillows and blankets.

It's a sectional, so it will look more like a comfy couch when it's not in use as a bed.

Con:

This sofa bed may be too large for a small space.

Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed that seats three, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design via a manual lever. This comfortable velvet sofa bed comes with two cushions and has gold feet. Find its stain-resistant fabric in two colors.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," a reviewer says. "It's comfortable and firm (so it doesn't dent)."

This sofa bed is on sale now. Prices vary by color. The pictured opal green sofa bed is $390, reduced from $599.

Pros:

This sofa bed has a cool velvet look.

It's a great budget find if you're not looking to splurge.



Con:

This Wayfair find comes in limited color options.

Joss & Main

This made-to-order, square-arm sleeper sofa from Joss & Main comes in over 60 fabric options, including a range of colors and a striped print. The pull-out sofa seats two and it comes with toss pillows. It can fold out into a queen bed, topped with an included queen mattress.

Prices vary depending on what fabric you pick. Listed is the price for the cruise adrift woven stripe. It takes six to seven weeks to ship.

"I'm amazed by how easy it is to pull out the sleeper bed, and by how comfortable the mattress is," a reviewer says on the Joss & Main site.

Pros:

Joss & Main has a ton of fabric options to choose from.

The brand has a 30 day return policy should you decide you don't love it.

Cons:

This sleeper sofa might be too big for a small space.

It takes over a month to ship, as it's made to order.

What sofa sleeper design is right for your home?

Unlike sleeper sofas, which typically have hidden, built-in mattresses, sofa beds and futons lay flat to form a bed. Because some people use the terms interchangeably, we've included some top-rated sleeper sofas here as well. We've also included dimensions so you can find a sofa bed fit no matter the size of your guest room. Keep reading to shop the best sofa beds in 2023 and find the best sofa bed fit for your home.

Where is the best place to buy sleeper sofas online?

A springy, lumpy sofa bed can put a damper on any guest's visit. The sofa beds ahead work for a variety of budgets. Shop sofa beds from Burrow, Walmart, Amazon and more. And what are some of the best sofa bed brands? We found reviewer-loved options from brands ranging from Serta to Joss & Main.

