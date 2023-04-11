CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Instead of having guests sleep on an old air mattress, consider an upgrade to a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable. We analyzed all the major sofa bed retailers to find the most highly-rated options you can buy online -- factoring in budget, size, mattress type, sofa type and brand. And don't worry about style; these models have plenty.

Whether you're a college student in the market for a futon or a busy family in need of a sofa bed for the in-laws, we have the recommendations for you. Shop our selection of modern and comfortable sofa beds that not only look good, but will also give any overnight guest a good night's sleep.

What sofa sleeper design is right for your home?

Unlike sleeper sofas, which typically have hidden, built-in mattresses, sofa beds and futons lay flat to form a bed. Because some people use the terms interchangeably, we've included some top-rated sleeper sofas here as well. We've also included dimensions so you can find a sofa bed fit no matter the size of your guest room. Keep reading to shop the best sofa beds in 2023 and find the best sofa bed fit for your home.

Where is the best place to buy sleeper sofas online?

A springy, lumpy sofa bed can put a damper on any guest's visit. The sofa beds ahead work for a variety of budgets. Shop sofa beds from Burrow, Walmart, Amazon and more. And what are some of the best sofa bed brands? We found reviewer loved options from brands ranging from Serta to Joss & Main.

The best sleeper sofas of 2023 for overnight guests

Shop some of the best sofa beds in 2023 that will keep your overnight guest comfortable ahead. And pro tip: If you want to up the comfort level of your new sofa bed, you can add a memory foam mattress topper. (Note: The Burrow sleeper sofa below already comes with one.)

AllModern 79.5" Elsmere sleeper sofa bed

AllModern

How cool is this ultra-modern sleeper sofa? It has a solid wood frame and a bolster pillow with genuine leather straps.

This comfortable sofa bed fits twin XL sheets. Just remove the back cushions to transform it into a bed. It comes in four fabric colors.

AllModern 79.5" Els sleeper sofa bed, $1,060 (regularly $1,440)

Burrow 85" Arch Nomad Sleeper

Burrow

This 4.5 star-rated sleeper sofa from Burrow is a great option for anyone with frequent house guests. The Burrow Arch Nomad Sleeper is stain-resistant and comes with a sleep kit that includes a memory foam mattress topper, fitted sheet, flat sheet, quilted blanket, pillow and eye mask.

Want to customize your sofa style? Choose from five fabric colors, six leg finishes and three arm styles.

Burrow 85" Arch Nomad Sleeper, $1,890

Denver 86" trundle sleeper sofa

Anthropologie

Choose from 14 colors and three fabrics in this classic trundle sleeper sofa from Anthropologie.

It comes with two throw pillows and is made to order.

Denver 86" trundle sleeper sofa, $2,698 and up

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon

Walmart

Who said futons only belong in dorm rooms? This grey linen option from Queer Eye passes as a regular couch.

Measuring 79-inches-long and 33-inches-deep, it easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon, $425 (regularly $480)

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated gray convertible sleeper sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed and works well for a small space. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," explained a reviewer. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $1,030 (reduced from $1,230)

Morden Fort 91" velvet reversible sectional sofa bed



Amazon

If you're looking for a sectional that turns into a bed, check out this velvet sofa bed available in a gray or beige fabric. As a nice bonus, the lounge cushion lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment.

"The storage compartment is so convenient for throw blankets and pillows for when company stays over," wrote a reviewer. "My husband and I lay comfortably [on the sofa] and have even fallen asleep on it while watching TV."

Morden Fort 91" velvet reversible sectional sofa bed, $769 after coupon (reduced from $879)

Velvet square arm 83.86" sofa bed

Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated, stylish sofa bed, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design. This comfortable sofa bed comes with two cushions.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," says one satisfied Wayfair reviewer about this green sleeper sofa. "It's comfortable and firm (so it doesn't dent)."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $480 (reduced from $680)

Joss & Main Lourenco 77'' upholstered sleeper sofa

Joss & Main

This sleeper sofa from Joss & Main comes in 44 different fabric options. The sofa seats two. It can fold out into a queen bed, topped with an included queen mattress.

Joss & Main Lourenco 77'' upholstered sleeper sofa, $1,240 (reduced from $1,350)

Plufl: the dog bed for people

Plufl via Amazon

Okay, so it's not a sofa bed. It's a pet bed, but for people. But like a sofa bed, you can lounge in it with your dog, cuddle in it with your partner or just chill out alone on the Plufl.

This five-star-rated pet bed currently only has five customer reviews, but they're all worth reading. One Amazon customer almost threw out their own mattress in favor of this pet bed. "It truly doesn't get any better!" They wrote. "Listen, I almost got rid of my bed for this! The Plufl is so comfortable, and my fur baby thinks it's his! Whether it's laying down for a quick nap, or being on the go like long travel or camping, my Plufl is my go to ... I've fallen asleep on my Plufl so many times when my bed was right there."

Another customer likes to use the dog bed for relaxing while playing virtual reality games. "I got this for a better solution for relaxing in VR than my bed. I am not real tall (5'6") so I fit inside this very well," they shared. "The bumper that surrounds it provides both a place to prop my feet up or my head. It solves the problem that was being treated by pillows, but pillows move and are hard to find sometimes in VR. This is comfy and I fall asleep in VRChat sometimes now. Soo relaxing."

Apparently the Plufl is so comfortable, a customer shared that it "feels better and provides more support than my Tempur-Pedic bed."

Use the Amazon coupon to get an extra $25 off this as-seen-on-'Shark Tank' pet bed for people.

Plufl, $375 with coupon (reduced from $500)

