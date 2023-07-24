Best sectional couches for your family living room in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Castlery

Do you spend a lot of time with friends and family sitting on the living room couch? Then it's time for a furniture upgrade. There are plenty of eye-catching sectionals available online right now, including ones you can customize to your living room.

The best sectional couches in 2023

A sectional is a couch that's made up of modular units. Typically, a sectional is arranged in an L-shape or U-shape. But you can also use sectional pieces separately, or configure them in a more custom way. Sectionals have the benefit of being as big or as small as you need them to be.

Below, the coziest and highest-rated sectionals for your family living room, available to order online at Wayfair, Castlery, Anthropologie and more. Find sectionals in a range of colors, styles and sizes. There are even pit sectionals that the whole family can lay down on ahead.

TikTok famous couch: Homall modern U-Shape sectional sofa

Walmart

This sectional recently went viral on TikTok and sold out, but the gray version is back in stock now. If you're ready to upgrade your living room, you'll want to act fast before Walmart sells out again.

The U-shaped sectional comfortably seats four people, with two standard couch seats and two chaise seats. The sectional is made with velvet fabric upholstery and plush loose back pillows for a sophisticated yet cozy couch on a budget.

"I am pleasantly surprised by the high quality of this couch! It looks elegant and is very comfy, wrote one Walmart reviewer who bought the couch. "I can't believe it's so inexpensive."

Homall modern U-shape sectional sofa, $377

Top Wayfair sectional: Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea

Wayfair

After "Bachelor" stars Sean and Catherine Lowe commissioned a pit-like sofa, their Instagram followers wanted one of their own. Now the duo sells this pit sofa at Wayfair in three colors. The medium-firm couch is ideal for movie night (or for watching reality TV), seating up to six people comfortably. Rated 4.6 stars at Wayfair.

Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea wide symmetrical modular corner sectional (120" x 80'' x 40" high), $2,700 (reduced from $2,900)

Also at Wayfair: Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise

Wayfair

This sectional by Grayleigh has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow seat tops and seats three. Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,940 (reduced from $3,396)

Made-to-order sectional: Anthropologie Katina petite chaise sectional

Anthropologie

Think a sectional is out of the question just because you have a small space? Think again. This made-to-petite chaise sectional from Anthropologie is relatively small and can be customized with different fabrics and colors. Allow five months for delivery.

Anthropologie Katina petite chaise sectional (84" x 63" x 34" high), $2,498 and up

Custom sectional: Anthropologie relaxed Saguaro

Anthropologie

This gorgeous low-back sofa comes in standard colorways, or you can customize your own (though delivery times for custom sofas are about 5 months out). Choose the chaise's orientation, the sofa size, the fabric type and color and the leg finish at Anthropologie.

Anthropologie 108" relaxed Saguaro sectional (108.75" x 62.5" x 32.25" high), $3,598 and up

Burrow Range four-piece sectional lounger

Burrow

Choose from four fabric colors and three leg finishes in this sectional lounger from Burrow. Thanks to its modular design, you can add more pieces as your family grows. The couch's fabric is stain-resistant.

Burrow Range four-piece sectional lounger (91.5" x 60.5" x 28" high), $1,799

Arhaus Coburn six-piece pit sectional



Arhaus

This splurge-worthy pit-sectional option is stain- and spill-resistant. Choose from 14 colors and materials. This gray hue pictured is the most affordable right now.

Arhaus Coburn six-piece pit sectional (124" x 81" x 28"), $3,999 (reduced from $6,699)

