If you're going to spend money on a new refrigerator, it might as well be one of the best refrigerators of 2023. Everyday items are expensive right now. Keep essentials like your eggs, produce, frozen goods and more fresh with a great refrigerator that won't let you down. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best refrigerators in 2023. These must-have refrigerators not only expertly chill food, they can be monitored and controlled via your smartphone and dispense filtered water and ice. Some of these refrigerators even feature a touchscreen that can send texts and calls, keep track of your groceries, take pictures and suggest recipes.

We've even consulted an appliance expert to answer many of your most commonly asked questions about the kitchen essential. Ready to upgrade to a bigger, better and smarter refrigerator? Check out the best refrigerators of 2023. Many of these models are even on sale now.

Best refrigerators of 2023

Ready for a new refrigerator? All of the refrigerators we picked have a four-star rating or higher and include many positive reviews.

The best thing about this refrigerator is its massive Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed. This fridge is also marked down from $4,999 to $3,999.

Why we like the Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+:

This 4.9-star-rated fridge features beverage center with a water dispenser and Samsung's AutoFill water pitcher.

Its Dual Auto ice maker makes two types of ice - cubed or Ice Bites.

Samsung Bespoke fridges feature customizable door panels. You can choose from eleven colors and two finishes.

This refrigerator comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty.

The best thing about this refrigerator is its door within a door. This exterior door offers quick and easy access to food and drinks. It's outfitted with adjustable bins that smoothly glide up and down to fit whatever you want to put in your fridge.

This 4.5-star-rated refrigerator features a flexible drawer that can convert from fridge drawer to freezer drawer with one quick touch. Choose from five temperature settings to fit your family's needs. It includes a water dispenser that can accommodate just about any container size and dispense the exact amount of filtered water sensed by the machine. This refrigerator's ice maker creates standard ice cubes, crushed ice and slow-melting round specialty cubes.

Why we like the LG door-in-door refrigerator:

It offers a unique door-in-door design that lets you access snacks and drinks without fully opening your fridge.

Its flex drawer can be used for frozen foods or converted to a chill drawer for refrigerated food needs.

Its water dispenser can easily accommodate a standard glass or a Stanley cup

This Bespoke four-door flex refrigerator is one CBS Essentials's bestselling fridges ever. The 4.6-star-rated fridge features recessed handles for a sleek design. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker. It's on sale now for $2,699 (regularly $4,199).

"This is the sleekest and most efficient fridge yet," a Samsung reviewer says. "I was hesitant to give up my crushed ice but the ice bits (smaller cubes) are perfect for iced coffee. Ice trays are easily accessible too."

Why we like the Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex:

It features a flat panel door design with easy-to-open recessed handles that can blend into your kitchen.



You can customize the design of your refrigerator with changeable door panels. Choose from a wide variety of colors and two finishes.

You can customize your lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer. It includes five adjustable settings.



This must-have fridge is also available with Family Hub.

This Bosch refrigerator has two humidity-controlled compartments, a FlexBar storage bar for flexible cold drink storage, five adjustable tempered glass shelves and three one-gallon door bins. It has an internal water dispenser and an internal ice maker.

This high-tech refrigerator can be remotely monitored and controlled with the Bosch Home Connect app. Using the app you can control your refrigerator's temperature, adjust its lighting and run diagnostics.

Why we like the Bosch 800 series refrigerator:

This smart fridge can notify your phone should you accidentally leave your refrigerator door open for an extended time.

Its FreshProtect feature absorbs naturally occurring ethylene to slow ripening, so produce can stay fresher longer.

It has recessed handles for a sleek look.

What to consider before buying a refrigerator

Appliance expert and repair tech Renae DuHaime told CBS Essentials that when purchasing a refrigerator (or any major home appliance) you need to consider the size of your space. "The first thing you'll want to do is measure and take a photo of the space it will be occupying," they explained. "Having the photo to reference when you're shopping helps to be able to visualize whether the fridge will work in the space–for example, if there is a wall on one side of the space that would prevent the door from being opened in a certain direction."

DuHaime told CBS Essentials that our reads should familiarize themselves with popular refrigerator styles. "Most residential refrigerators come in one of five different styles," they said. "Each style has its own space restrictions that you'll want to take into consideration. For example, unlike a top-mount refrigerator (which has a smaller freezer compartment), a side-by-side refrigerator has an equal amount of space in both the fresh food compartment and the freezer compartment.

However, that space is mostly vertical, meaning the respective compartments are usually very narrow. If you often cook meals or baked goods that take up a lot of horizontal space in the fridge (or if you're like me, and you have a tendency to put the entire box in the fridge when you order pizza), a side-by-side fridge wouldn't work very well for you."

How to shop for a refrigerator like an appliance expert

Want to shop for a refrigerator like an expert? "The best advice I can give when looking at a specific refrigerator brand is to visit their website," DuHaime shared. "A brand's website can tell you a lot about what it might be like to own an appliance made by that brand.

Does their website have customer service easily accessible, or is it difficult to figure out how to get in contact with them? Can you look up a PDF version of their appliance manuals easily, or are they nowhere to be found? Do they offer extra advice on how to get the best out of their products, or does their website focus more on sales? This can all make a big difference in the kind of support you'll receive from that brand should your appliance ever have an issue that you need resolved."

When should I replace my refrigerator?



It might be time to upgrade or replace your old refrigerator with one of the best refrigerators in 2023. There are a variety of new refrigerators on the market that are equipped with the latest in refrigerator tech, and they're all on sale now. But if your old refrigerator doesn't seem to be causing any issues, how will you know when it's time to replace it?

The United States Department of Energy recommends replacing your refrigerator every 12 years. Of course, you can always replace or upgrade your refrigerator today. Especially if you aren't happy with your current refrigerator brand or model.

