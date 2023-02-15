CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In the market for a brand-new TV? Then, you're in luck. There are plenty of excellent Presidents Day deals on top-rated TVs that you can shop right now. Save big on the best 4K TVs from popular brands like Samsung, Amazon Fire, LG and more.

Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and Samsung all have big TV sales going on now. But hurry -- these deals won't last forever.

Top products in this article:

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,545 (reduced from $1,879)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,977 (regularly $3,000)

There are plenty of top-rated TV brands and models on sale now now. We've found options for every budget, in sizes that fit bedrooms, offices, living rooms and more. Ready to save big on a new big screen TV?

The best Presidents Day TV deals you can shop right now

We found the best Presidents Day TV deals on top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire and more.

Samsung 'The Frame' TV (2022): $1,149 and up



When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Monet to Van Gogh, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,149 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,545 (reduced from $2,999)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,949 (reduced from $2,999)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021): $760 and up

Amazon still has deals on the older slight older model, the 2021 Samsung "The Frame." This screen can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows.

"The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $760 (regularly $948)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,148 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,475 (regularly $1,798)

Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV: Save up to $2,000

If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.

These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100 percent color accuracy. The Neo smart 8K TV is on sale at Samsung as part of the retailer's Presidents Day sale.

65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $5,000 (reduced from $6,500)

85" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $6,500 (reduced from $8,500)

Samsung S95B series OLED TV: $1,418 and up

The Samsung OLED 4K S95B series features 4K upscaling. Get a home-theater experience with Dolby Atmos and object-tracking sound. This smart TV is compatible with your favorite voice assistants, too.

One of the TV's coolest features is sunrise and sunset times. These built-in times intelligently adapt your TV display to reduce blue light for maximum eye comfort.

This Samsung OLED TV is massively marked down on Amazon right now.

55" Samsung OLED 4K S95B series, $1,418 (regularly $2,198)

65" Samsung OLED 4K S95B series, $1,778 (regularly $2,998)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $440 and up



The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $440 (reduced from $660)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung 4K smart TV: $500 and up



Watch your favorite TV shows and movies in gorgeous color and luminosity with this Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the action. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

55" Samsung 4K smart TV, $500

65" Samsung 4K smart TV, $650 (reduced from $700)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

85" Samsung 4K smart TV, $1,300 (reduced from $1,500)

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV: $1,269 and up (save up to $1,003)

This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

It's on sale at Amazon now.

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,269 (reduced from $1,500)

65" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,497 (reduced from $2,500)

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV: $1,977 (save $1,023)

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame," features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,977 (regularly $3,000)

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: $430



This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $430 (reduced from $450)

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV: $648



Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $648 (reduced from $800)

Samsung 'The Sero': $825

This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position, or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

The 43-inch screen is on sale at Amazon now.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $825 (regularly $1,498)

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $1,198 and up



This smart TV with 4K-upscaling offers Samsung Smart Hub. The feature shows you all your favorite movies, TV shows, music, apps and games in one place.

Samsung's highly-rated Neo QLED 4K smart TV is $500 off on Amazon right now.

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,198 (reduced from $1,698)

65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,440 (reduced from $2,298)

Vizio 50" V-Series 4K Smart TV: $298

Perfect for smaller spaces, this 4.4-star-rated Vizio features intelligent 4K upscaling, a gaming mode and Dolby Vision Bright. This television also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can watch a show late at night without waking anyone up.

Vizio 50" V-Series 4L Smart TV, $298 (reduced from $358)

75" Vizio QLED 4K smart TV: $798



This 4.6-star-rated television features 4K upscaling with Dolby Vision HDR, 32 active dimming zones, pixel-level brightness adjustment, and a gaming mode designed to reduce lag. Includes a voice remote.

75" Vizio 4K QLED, $798 (reduced from $998)

More budget Roku TV deals at Walmart: $88 and up



Still looking for the perfect budget TV for the new year? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

