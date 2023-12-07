CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The holiday season is one of the best times of year to score discounts on cookware. It's baking season, and brands know that cookware is a popular gift to get loved ones for Christmas. So many retailers mark their cookware down in December as an incentive, including brands that don't normally offer discounts on their popular products.

With that said, we decided to scour the internet and find the best kitchen cookware deals you can get before Christmas, including gifts for chefs, bakers, pizza lovers, casual home cooks and more. Read on to shop the best holiday kitchen deals that you can get right now.

Philips Essential Air Fryer: $130 (save 43%)

Sur La Table

This sleek air fryer is versatile, offering several cooking options that go beyond air frying. You can choose between seven preset functions on this machine, including one for frozen snacks, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, fresh fries, cake and grilled veggies. It also comes with a warming function that lasts up to 30 minutes, and access to the corresponding NutriU app, which has hundreds of recipes that you can make with this air fryer.

The Philips Essential Air Fryer has a 4.6-star rating at Sur La Table. One reviewer that gave the product five stars said, "[I] love it so much, I bought a second one for my second home." Another said, "I don't know how I managed without it. [It's] very convenient, quick and reliable for cooking all sorts of main meals."

This air fryer is currently $130, marked down $100 off its original price of $230.

PizzaQue outdoor pizza oven: $150 (save 57%)

Sur La Table

That pizza lover in your life will be thrilled with the gift of their own pizza oven. Pizza ovens are normally very expensive, which is why we love this discounted PizzaQue outdoor pizza oven, which is currently 57% off at Sur La Table.

This pizza oven can preheat to 600 degrees in just 15 minutes, and can cook a full pizza on its interior pizza stone in six minutes. What's also great about this product is that because it's relatively small, it can be taken on the go, either on a camping trip or to a friend's house for a party.

The PizzaQue boasts a 4.6-star rating on Sur La Table. One reviewer said the product was "worth every penny" and praised its cooking speed, saying "it takes longer to actually put the pizza together than it does to cook it." Another reviewer said: "Amazing pizza oven! We use it multiple times a week!!!"

This pizza oven is currently marked down $200 off its original price of $350.

Breville 3X Bluicer blender and juicer: $216 (save 28%)

Amazon

This "Blucier" offers an incredible value for consumers, giving you a blender and a juicer in one product. You can use them both separately, or since they can attach together, use them at the same time to create the freshest fruit smoothies. The machine can also make soups, snow cones thanks to its pulse/ice crush feature and frozen cocktails with the dedicated frozen cocktail one-touch program setting.

The Bluicer has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said, "I've tried several juicers and this exceeds my expectations and is not even in the same category as other juicers." Another reviewer commented: "I love this juicer!! I had put off buying it for a while due to the price... but it's well worth every penny. I use the blender daily for my smoothies and protein shakes, and l juice about 2xs a week."

The Breville 3X Bluicer is 28% off, reduced $84 from its original price of $300.

Always Pan 2.0: $105 (save 30%)

Amazon

This insanely popular pan boasts more than 27,600 five-star ratings from customers. It's become famous for its versatility, so much so that the brand is convinced you only need this one cooking pan for your kitchen. The Always pan 2.0 is made of a non-toxic, non-stick coating, and comes with both a steamer basket and spoon that can be affixed to the pan when stored. (The latter two accessories are rarely included when you buy other pans on the market.) The Always Pan is oven safe up to 450 degrees, comes with a lid, is compatible with induction stovetops and comes in an array of beautiful colors ranging from mustard to lavender.

The Always Pan 2.0 is seldom discounted, so get the $45 off discount before it sells out. (It has before.)

Nordic Ware gold heritage bundt pan: $38 (save 47%)

Amazon

The baker in your life will appreciate this striking bundt pan from Nordic Ware. Nordic Ware is known for beautiful bundt pans, and what we like about this one is that it is suitable for the holidays and year-round celebrations. The gold heritage bundt pan is non-stick and made of aluminum, so you're guaranteed to get an evenly baked cake.

This bundt pan is currently 47% off and boasts a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "this pan cooked my cake beautifully and evenly all around. No hard crunch edges, soft and moist! Would definitely recommend all bakers to invest in one. Love it!"

Another reviewer said: "It is amazing. I have made five or six Bundt cakes with this pan in the past month or two since I got it and they came out perfect every time."

KitchenAid 5.5 quart bowl-lift stand mixer: $300 (save 33%)

Target

The icon of all cookware icons is usually marked down during the holiday season, so take advantage of this discount while you can. The KitchenAid stand mixer is loved by pro bakers for a reason: Its power can be felt across its eleven speed settings, which include a half-speed setting to slowly mix in ingredients that are prone to messes. This model can hold 5.5 quarts of ingredients and comes with a dough hook, flat beater and whisk.

This KitchenAid product is normally priced at $450, but has been reduced to $300 ahead of Christmas. Although still pricey, this would be a great gift for multiple friends or family members to split the cost on.

Miyabi Evolution two-piece knife set: $180 (save 40%)

Sur La Table

Every home chef needs great knives in their cooking arsenal. Miyabi is a Japanese brand known for producing top-notch knives that are exceptionally sharp and very comfortable to use. Individual Miyabi knives normally retail for more than $100 each, so this two-for-$180 deal is a steal.

The handcrafted set includes a 6-inch chef's knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. Take care of these knives well, including hand-washing (knives break down faster in the dishwasher), and these will last a lifetime.

This knife set was originally $300, but is currently reduced to $180 for a limited time this holiday season.

