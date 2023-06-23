Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

You don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2023 to score a deal on a top-rated robot vacuum. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best robot vacuum deals on the internet. Never had a robot vac before? Robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home -- these automated workhorses clean your floors so you don't have to. They can also be a great add-on to your cleaning routine and keep your home clear of dust, dirt, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming.

If you've always wanted a robot vacuum but have feared they're too expensive, it makes sense; a good robot vacuum can set you back upwards of $1,000.

But there's good news: You don't need to spend nearly that much on a robot vacuum, even if you have a large home, multiple pets, delicate furniture or other special cleaning needs. You also don't need to sacrifice durability. Some of the most reliable brands in the business, including Samsung, iRobot and Yeedi are currently offering deep discounts on powerful robot vacuums.

Top products in this article:

Samsung's smartest robovac is 34% off: Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $861 (reduced from $1,299)



Save on Roomba: iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO with automatic dirt disposal, $500 (reduced from $599)

Best robot vacuum for pets: iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $274)

The experts at CBS Essentials have found plenty of robot vacuum options for you to choose from. All of these robot vacs have a four-star rating or higher and feature many positive reviews. The best part? All of these top-rated robot vacuums are on sale now.

Right now, you can discover the best self-emptying robot vacuums that can clean while you're at work, the best 2-in-1 options that can vacuum and mop, the best robot vacuums outfitted with sensors and the best robot vacuums with dual-brush action to tackle pet hair, debris and mess. As we previously mentioned, all of these robot vacuums are on sale now.

Join Amazon Prime and shop Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event created by Amazon. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day 2023 is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech, kitchen appliances, furniture, clothing, toys, beauty products and more at Black Friday-like prices.

To enjoy fast, free delivery and more, join Amazon Prime now before buying one of these great robot vacuums. Then you will also be able to participate in special Amazon Prime Day deals. You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. And you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year.

Best early Amazon Prime Day robot vacuum deals

Save on robot vacuums from top brands such as Samsung, iRobot and more ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $798

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $798 (reduced from $850)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $512 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $249



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $1,198



iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,198

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $500



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $500 (reduced from $599)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $410



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

You'll get the best price on this robot vacuum at Amazon now.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $410 (reduced from $799)

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $888

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $888 (reduced from $1,299)



Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $300



Shark via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $300 (reduced from $650)

Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum: $200



Amazon

Amazon's #1 best seller in the robot vacuum category is the Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum. The Anker 11S is relatively affordable, but it doesn't skimp on features. The robot vacuum connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,300 Pa of suction, an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean.

Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum, $200 (reduced from $229)

The Max model of this robot vacuum is also an Amazon bestseller. It offers stronger suction power at 2,000 Pa.

Anker Eufy 11S Max robot vacuum, $150 after coupon (reduced from $250)

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum: $330



Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $330 after coupon (reduced from $600)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $480

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 after coupon (reduced from $700)

Yeedi Mop Station Pro self-emptying robot vacuum and mop: $510

Amazon

The self-cleaning device offers a 180-minute runtime with smart mapping and carpet detection. The Yeedi Mop Station Pro delivers strong scrubbing capabilities with two powerful mop pads to pick up dirt and mud from your floors.

Yeedi Mop Station Pro robot vacuum and mop, $510 after coupon (reduced from $800)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: $250

Amazon

This multipurpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $250 (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for just $20 more.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $400 (reduced from $450)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $89

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 (reduced from $260)

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11-12, but there's no need to wait to score an amazing deal at Amazon now. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for your home and family.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals