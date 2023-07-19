Best cooling sheets, pillows and mattresses to keep you sweat-free during this summer heat wave

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Magic Linen

Summer is in full swing, and many areas are experiencing a sweltering heat wave. If the summer heat is disrupting your sleep, it may be time to invest in some cooling sheets and pillows (or even a cooling mattress).

If you tend to sleep hot or just hate waking up in a summer sweat, you should know that there are sheets, pillows and mattresses designed to keep your body cool and dry. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best cooling sheets, pillows and mattresses to keep you sweat-free this summer. All of these top-rated bedding essentials have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews. Some are even on sale now.

Top products in this article:

Luxome luxury sheet set (queen), $160

Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling pillow bundle (queen), $259 (regularly $398)

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam (queen), $393 (reduced from $524)

Keep cool with these airy sheets, pillows and mattresses designed to regulate your temperature while you sleep. These breathable finds from Luxome, Night, Tempur-Pedic and more are made with fabrics that help keep sweat at bay. While we've found tons of discounts, you may find that many of these must-have bedding essentials are worth the splurge for a good night's sleep.

Note that all prices listed are for queen-size items, prices vary by size.

Best cooling sheets and bedding

Stay cool throughout the night with these breathable cooling sheets and bedding options.

Luxome luxury sheet set

Luxome

These sheets are made from 100% pure bamboo viscose, a naturally moisture-wicking and thermal-regulating material. Find them in seven sizes and eight colors. The queen set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Luxome luxury sheet set (queen), $160

Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set

Cozy Earth

These breathable sheets are perfect for staying cool this summer. The sheets are made from premium bamboo fabric and offer a cozy, oversized fit. The cooling sheet set includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

This set was seen on Oprah's favorite things list in 2018. Prices vary by size.

Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set (queen), $311 (reduced from $389)

Brooklinen linen core sheet set

Brooklinen

The linen version of Brooklinen's core sheet set is an excellent choice for summer. These light, airy sheets are cooler than cotton to help you avoid overheating at night. The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Brooklinen linen core sheet set (queen), $299

Night Chill pillowcase

Night

This rayon, bamboo and nylon-blend pillowcase that wicks excess moisture claims to feel cooler than cotton and polyester. Find it in three colors and two sizes.

This pillowcase is available as a single or a set.

Night Chill pillowcase (standard/queen), $60

Luna cooling weighted blanket

Amazon

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and are associated with better sleep. The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $68 after coupon (reduced from $95)

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set

MagicLinen

This breathable linen duvet cover set comes in 21 colors and prints on the MagicLinen site. It comes with a duvet cover and two standard- or queen-size pillowcases. This set is available in twin, queen and king sizes.

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set (queen), $329

Best cooling pillow to beat the summer heat

These cooling pillows can help you stay cool during the summer heat wave for a better night's sleep.

Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling pillow

Don't just look for a cooling pillowcase -- your pillow can be cooling too. This special pillow has a Tempur-Breeze gel layer on both sides to help keep you cool. The Tempur-Pedic pillow has a breathable cotton cover and comes in king and queen sizes.

Right now, the retailer is offering a deal when you buy two queen pillows. You'll save $139.

Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling pillow bundle (queen), $259 (regularly $398)

Layla Sleep Kapok cooling pillow



Amazon

These adjustable fill pillows are made from fibers found in the seed pods of kapok trees. The eco-friendly material is light and airy but still effectively supports your head and neck.

The pillows are adjustable and recommended for all sleepers, no matter your preferred sleeping position.

Layla Sleep Kapok cooling pillow, $109 (reduced from $139)

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow

Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design made just for you. This pillow promises to be temperature-regulating and has a breathable cotton cover.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $101 after coupon (reduced from $145)

Casper Sleep original pillow: $39

Amazon

The Casper Sleep original pillow is made with a polyester microfiber fill for a plush, comfortable sleep. The pillow features a cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to improve airflow and keep you cool while you sleep.

Casper Sleep original pillow (standard), $65

Best cooling mattress for better summer sleep

What's even better than cooling sheets? A cooling mattress. Check out this ultra-cool memory foam mattress.

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam

Brooklyn Bedding

Your mattress can also be cooling. The Brooklyn Chill mattress is made of a cooling gel swirl memory foam. The open-cell technology in each foam layer claims to provide increased airflow and breathability. This cooling mattress comes in a large range of sizes.

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam (queen), $393 (reduced from $524)

