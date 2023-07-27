Best blenders for summer 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cool off in the summer heat with a blended beverage. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found a wide range of customer-loved blenders that can mix up anything from nutrient-packed green smoothies to spirited margaritas to pureed soups and velvety-smooth dips.

This must-have countertop kitchen gadget can kick the beverages and snacking options at backyard BBQs, summer pool parties and family gatherings up a notch. If you have an old blender, it's a great time to upgrade to a new one. We've found a variety of top-rated blenders, and many are on sale now. All of the included blenders have a four-star rating (or higher!) and tons of positive reviews.

Top products in this article:

NutriBullet Blender Combo, $119 (reduced from $150)

Vitamix E-310 Explorian, $300 (regularly $350)

Beast Blender, $165

Vitamix E-310 Explorian

Vitamix/Amazon

A professional-style, 10-speed blender from Vitamix, the E-310 Explorian does everything from chop (via a pulse feature) to puree soups and smoothies. The mid-sized blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power.

Vitamix E-310 Explorian, $300 (regularly $350)

Ninja Professional Blender

With over 34,000 reviews and an average 4.7-star rating on Amazon, the Ninja Professional Blender is a fan favorite. This gadget boasts 1,000 watts of power, making it perfect for blending, crushing ice and pureeing fruits and veggies.

Ninja Professional Blender, $90 (regularly $100)

NutriBullet Blender Combo



The NutriBullet Blender Combo comes with a 64-ounce pitcher and 24- and 32-ounce cups for personal use. One of the most powerful blenders from the brand, with three speeds and 1,200 watts of power, it can make everything from smoothies to soups, sauces and nut butters.

NutriBullet Blender Combo, $119 (reduced from $150)

Beast Blender

A new personal blender that landed on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list, the Beast Blender makes velvety smoothies and shakes in just a minute. Designed by the brain behind NutriBullet, the 1000-watt gadget's turbulence-inducing, ribbed blending vessel also doubles as a bottle with the help of an included drinking lid.

Beast Blender, $165

Wolf Gourmet blender



This red-knobbed blender, styled to match Wolf Gourmet's trademark ovens, boasts 64-ounce capacity, 4 settings (smoothie, puree, soup, and ice crush) and a powerful 1,500 watts -- ideal for large families or small businesses.

Wolf Gourmet blender, $595 after coupon (reduced from $870)

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet blender and food processor

The ultimate multitasker, this blender-slash-food processor offers a great space-saving opportunity. With 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar, it greatly simplifies food prep and blending.

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet blender and food processor, $73

Breville Fresh and Furious

The Breville Fresh and Furious performs some food processing tasks in addition to blending. It offers nine one-touch programs and five speed settings, with the ability to turn ice into snow, thanks to 1,100 watts of power.

Breville Fresh and Furious, $200

Hamilton Beach Power Elite

Hamilton Beach/Amazon

The bargain of the bunch -- and a highly rated blender on Amazon with just over 30,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating -- the Hamilton Beach Power Elite might not be quite as powerful as the competition, with only 700 watts, but users claim the gadget chops and blends like models several times the price.

Hamilton Beach Power Elite, $40

