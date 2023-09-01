CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's nothing more satisfying than giving someone a birthday gift that they truly love. But if your special someone hasn't told you what she wants, it can be hard to know what will make her smile. That's where we come in -- the shopping experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best birthday gift ideas for her. We've found birthday gift ideas great for your mom, aunt, grandma, sister, wife or best friend.

No matter if she's turning 20 or 70, we've found birthday gift options that she's sure to love. These birthday-worthy finds come at a variety of prices, so you'll be able to give her the perfect gift even if you're sticking to a budget. We've included reviewer-loved items from top-rated brands including Apple, Stanley, Cuts and so much more. Even if you think she already has it all, you'll certainly find an idea here. But if you truly just can't figure it out, there's always an Amazon gift card.

Best birthday gifts for her

Everybody loves getting a thoughtful gift. Whether she's interested in beauty, fitness or more, there's a gift idea for her ahead.

Stanley

You can't go wrong with gifting a cult-favorite Stanley cup. Pictured is one of the newest colors, iris, but you can check this link to see all the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler colors that are in stock on the Stanley site.

People swear by 40-ounce Stanley Quencher cups ($45) because they keep water ice cold for 11 hours, have a convenient handle, fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues and have garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day. Stanley also makes a smaller 30-ounce version of its Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler ($35) and a massive new 64-ounce version ($60).

Why we like Stanley cups:

They're huge, so they require fewer refills, which may encourage you to drink more water. They come in eye-catching colors. They sell out often, so it's fun to collect rare colors.

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds might be at the top of her wishlist. They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

On Amazon, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $219, reduced from $249.

Why we like the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

Wireless earbuds let you listen to your favorite music, podcasts and more without having to physically connect to your device. They pair perfectly with your other Apple products. They also provide custom sound and include multiple soft ear tips for the perfect fit.

Lake

She'll get so much use out of this super-soft Pima cotton pajama set. It's available in coral and navy stripes.

This cute PJ set comes with a long sleeve top, plus shorts with an elastic waistband and three-inch inseam. Find it in sizes XXS to XXL.

Want to make her birthday extra special? You can pay $10 more and have this PJ set delivered in a gift box.

"They're so soft, cute and comfy," a reviewer on the Lake site says. "They are not a cheap, thin material like many lounge outfits -- you can tell it is high quality."

Why we like this PJ set:

These jammies are super soft and stylish. They comes in two cute colors and run from an XXS to an XXL.

Beautifect

Impress the beauty lover in your life with this ultimate vanity case. She can take it to travel or leave it at home.

This Beautifect Box has its own mirror with adjustable lights that simulate the time of day you want to create your look for. Simply charge the box when its battery runs out. Also find compartments for makeup, plus brush-holding flaps.

Why we like this vanity case:

This vanity case offers lighting so you can get your makeup blended and color-matched just right. It keeps your makeup and brushes organized. Plus, it's compact enough to take on the go.

FabFitFun

Allow FabFitFun to create a gift assortment for you with their seasonal boxes. A box comes with six full-size premium products from brands such as Our Place, Summer Fridays, Glow Recipe, Free People and more.

The easiest way to gift a box is by giving a FabFitFun gift card. Put $60 on the gift card to gift the fall box, out now (which has up to a $300 value), or more to cover a continued subscription.

Note that the gift card is emailed immediately when you purchase it, so you can email it to yourself first to avoid any spoiled surprises. You can also include a personal message.

Why we like FabFitFun:

A subscription offers a fun gift seasonally and allows you to try a bunch of different brands. It also takes the work out of creating a gift basket for you.

Boarderie

There's a birthday cake, and then there's a birthday charcuterie. Indulge her savory tooth with this gift from Boarderie. You can customize a cheese and charcuterie board to her age.

Find this board that's made fresh daily in three sizes. It comes with an Acacia wood serving board and even birthday candles. Cake, who?

Why we like Boarderie:

This gift takes the work out of creating a charcuterie board. The boards are made fresh daily and look and taste great. This gift is also a great option for people who don't really have a sweet tooth.

Cuts

Upgrade her basics with this Cuts tops sampler. Cuts is a basics brand that makes athleisure that's nice enough to wear to the office.

This sampler comes with a high-quality tank (in black), a T-shirt (in ballet, a pink) and cropped T-shirt (in dune, an off-white), all of which are Cuts bestsellers.

Find these tops in sizes S to XXL. Save money by buying this set rather than each item individually.

These tops are a $168 value, but you're getting them for $100 by buying this bundle.

Why we like these basics:

These high-quality tops are machine washable. This sampler comes in a bunch of fun basic colors.

Cleobella

Don't forget a birthday dress. She can wear this stunner from Cleobella day-of or for years to come. It's made of cotton poplin and has cool cut-out details.

This dress is handmade in India. Find it in sizes XS to XL.

Why we like this dress:

This breezy cotton dress makes for an ideal birthday gown. Its fun cutouts add a stylish flair to this summery dress.

Amazon

If you just can't figure it out, or you've waited too long to pick out a present, go for an Amazon gift card. Amazon sells almost anything she could want to pick out for herself.

Put the denomination of your choice on this egift card that comes in birthday-themed designs (both standard and animated) or with your photo or video attached. You can then schedule its email or text message delivery date, plus add a special note.

Why we like Amazon egift cards:

You can choose your denomination, delivery date and card appearance. Plus, everybody could use some Amazon cash.









