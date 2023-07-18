Best back-to-school deals on top-rated earbuds and headphones: Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Headphones are a back-to-school essential. The versatile listening devices can come in handy whether you're studying, learning or relaxing. But top-of-the-line headphones and earbuds can cost a lot -- especially if you're on a student budget. That's why we've tracked down the most impressive back-to-school deals on headphones and earbuds.

Back-to-school shoppers can get some top-quality headphones and earbuds at lower-than-usual prices. Right now, the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 are down to just $225 at Amazon.

If you're in need of a new pair of earbuds or headphones, shop now before these amazing deals disappear. Amazon has deals on Apple AirPods, Beats headphones, Samsung earbuds and more. Here are our picks for the most impressive back-to-school headphone deals.

Back-to-school Apple AirPods deals

Great news for shoppers looking to snag a pair of Apple-made headphones: The AirPods and AirPods Pro models are both on sale right now. The earbuds are great for catching up on recorded Zoom lectures or listening to music while studying.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $99

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Amazon currently has them listed for $99. These earbuds boast more than 24 hours total listening time with the wireless charging case, a fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (reduced from $129)

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $225

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $225 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max: $477



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $477 (regularly $549)

Back-to-school Samsung earbuds deals

Complement your Samsung smartphone or tablet with a new pair of Samsung earbuds. The manufacturer's popular Galaxy earbuds are discounted now on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $90

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are perfect for students with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $90 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $110

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $110 (reduced from $170)

More back-to-school headphones deals

Shop more headphone and earbud deals from top-rated brands such as Beats, Bose, Sony and more.

Beats Solo3: $134

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $134 (reduced from $200)

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds: $40



Tozo/Amazon

When it comes to earbuds, it can be difficult to find a quality pair for under $50. But these 4.5-star rated Tozo earbuds are just that: an option that's actually winning over reviewers with great sound (particularly in noise-canceling mode).

They're "not Bose good," one reviewer explains, "but well worth the price." Another verified reviewer adds that the buds "vastly exceeded my expectations for the price paid!"

The Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds offer playtime of more than 8 hours from a single charge and 32 extra hours in the compact charging case.

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds, $40 (reduced from $80)

Treblab X3 Pro earbuds: $60

Amazon

These Treblab earbuds offer a secure fit with adjustable ear hooks and excellent sound quality for the price. The Treblab X3 Pro earbuds are also water-proof and sweat resistant.

"These Treblab X3-Pro earbuds have worked much better for me [than previous earbuds]. They stay on and in my ear, have great sound and way more volume than needed!" wrote a verified buyer on Amazon.

Treblab X3 Pro earbuds, $60 (reduced from $100)

Sony LinkBuds S truly wireless noise-canceling ear buds: $148

Sony via Amazon

These Sony earbuds automatically switch between exceptional noise cancelation or optimized ambient sound, depending on your environment. These on-sale earbuds feature a six-hour battery life, which extends up to 20 hours with the charging case. Quick-charging these earbuds provides up to an hour of playtime with just a five-minute charge.

Sony LinkBuds S truly wireless noise-canceling ear buds, $148 (reduced from $200)

Sony WH-CH520 wireless Bluetooth headphones: $40



Amazon

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, we've found the deal for you. These Sony WH-CH520 wireless Bluetooth headphones are on sale for just $40.

They offer a 50-hour battery life, customizable sound options and a built-in microphone.

Sony WH-CH520 wireless Bluetooth headphones, $40 (reduced from $60)

