Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Get free money, save on Amazon devices, groceries and more

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Top early Prime Day deals in this article:

For new gift card customers: Buy a $50 Amazon gift card, get a $5 credit

Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on Monday, July 10.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Who can participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023?



Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.

More early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

While we wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023 to officially kick off, here are eight promotions that you can take advantage of right now.

1. Shop Amazon's back to school guides

You can start saving now on back-to-school and college essentials curated by Amazon. Check out Amazon's newly launched Back to School and Off to College shopping guides to find deals on school and college must-haves. You can shop back to school products by price, deals, grade level, customers reviews, and more.

Shop Amazon's back-to-school deals now

2. Save 20% off at Amazon Fresh

Now through July 10, Amazon Prime members who spend $50 or more at Amazon Fresh stores will get 20% off their in-store purchases. Unfortunately this does not apply to online Amazon Fresh delivery orders, but if you're near an Amazon Fresh store it's a great way to save on groceries.

3. Give a $50 eGift Card, get $5 credit for Prime Day

Amazon

Starting on July 3 through July 10, Amazon is offering a $5 credit on Amazon eGift Card purchases of $50 or more. You must be a Prime Member to take advantage of this deal. While you'll likely want to use this credit July 11 or 12 to take advantage of Amazon's major Prime Day deals, the credit will be valid through August 25. Each Prime subscriber will only be able to earn one credit.

Shop Amazon eGiftcards

4. Save on Prime Video and Amazon Music content

Looking for something new to watch? Explore Prime Video's selection of on-sale movies and TV shows available to rent or buy at up to 50% off. Amazon Prime members can also subscribe to select channels for 99 cents per month for up to two months, and get 50% off for two months on AMC+ and Paramount+ if they are not already subscribed. Plus, Prime members can score an Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ bundle for 99 cents per month for three months.

Shop Prime Video deals

5. Save big on Amazon devices

Amazon

Amazon has already unveiled a ton of early Prime Day deals on Amazon tech including Amazon Fire TVs, Kindles and more. Shop some of our favorite deals below to save up to 66% on popular Amazon devices for the whole family. These deals are Prime Member exclusives, so you'll need to be subscribed and signed in to an Amazon Prime account.

Save on Amazon devices now

6. Upload a photo to Amazon Photos and get $15 in credits

Amazon

Here's one of our favorite free money deals, because absolutely no purchase is required to get it. Simply download the Amazon Photos app and upload your first photo. Amazon will give you a $15 credit in your account to spend on Prime Day (or whenever you want).

It really is that simple. This deal runs now through July 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (July 8 at 2:59 a.m. EDT).

Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free

7. Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free



Amazon

Once you've downloaded Amazon Photos and scored your free $15 Amazon credit, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.

Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free

8. Get Kindle Unlimited free for three months

Amazon

Not only are there plenty of early Prime Day deals on Kindle e-readers available, but you can also score three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. With Kindle Unlimited, you can gain access to unlimited e-books and audio books from the Kindle Unlimited library . You can take advantage of this deal now. Once your three free months are over, your subscription will renew at $12 per month unless you cancel it.

Subscribe to Kindle Unlimited for free for three months