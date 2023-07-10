Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Get free money, save on Amazon devices, groceries and more
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Top early Prime Day deals in this article:
For new gift card customers: Buy a $50 Amazon gift card, get a $5 credit
Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on Monday, July 10.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
- Amazon Prime Day 2023: What we know so far
- How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023
- Amazon is giving away $32 in free money for Prime Day 2023: How to get yours
- New early Amazon Prime Day deals: Get free money, save on Amazon devices, groceries and more
- Best early Prime Day deals at Amazon under $50
- Best early Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100
- Best invite-only Amazon Prime Day deals
Amazon Prime Day tech deals
- Best early Prime Day deals on Amazon tech: Amazon Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and more
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple tech
- Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech
- Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones
- Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Google Pixel smartphones
- Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones: Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, more
- The best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- Best early Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TVs: Get a new 4K TV for $100
- The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones and speakers
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 tablet deals: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and more
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple iPads
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple Watches
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Cricut craft machines and tools
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery
- The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 video games
- The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch video games
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more
- Amazon just slashed the price on Fire TV sticks ahead of Prime Day
- Prime Day streaming deal: Get Paramount Plus for half price, plus more 99 cent streaming channel deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on air fryers
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers
- Best protein powder deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung and more
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant Pot deals
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on grocery items
Amazon Prime Day home deals
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums
- Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on washers and dryers
- Best early Amazon Prime Day furniture deals
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on patio furniture and outdoor accessories
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 bedding deals you can shop right now
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals
- Best early Amazon Prime Day pet deals
- The best early Amazon Prime Day tool deals: Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more
- Early Amazon Prime Day deal: There's a massive sale on Dewalt tools at Amazon now
- Amazon has some of the best deals on Ryobi tools ahead of Prime Day 2023
- Amazon has a huge sale on Milwaukee tools ahead of Prime Day 2023
- Black and Decker tools are on sale now at Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty and wellness deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals
Amazon Prime Day luggage deals
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials
- Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsonite luggage
- Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on American Tourister luggage
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
- Walmart Plus Week is coming: What you need to know about the Prime Day competitor
- Best deals at the Wayfair Back to College sale this weekend
Who can participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023?
Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.
You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.
More early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
While we wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023 to officially kick off, here are eight promotions that you can take advantage of right now.
1. Shop Amazon's back to school guides
You can start saving now on back-to-school and college essentials curated by Amazon. Check out Amazon's newly launched Back to School and Off to College shopping guides to find deals on school and college must-haves. You can shop back to school products by price, deals, grade level, customers reviews, and more.
Shop Amazon's back-to-school deals now
2. Save 20% off at Amazon Fresh
Now through July 10, Amazon Prime members who spend $50 or more at Amazon Fresh stores will get 20% off their in-store purchases. Unfortunately this does not apply to online Amazon Fresh delivery orders, but if you're near an Amazon Fresh store it's a great way to save on groceries.
3. Give a $50 eGift Card, get $5 credit for Prime Day
Starting on July 3 through July 10, Amazon is offering a $5 credit on Amazon eGift Card purchases of $50 or more. You must be a Prime Member to take advantage of this deal. While you'll likely want to use this credit July 11 or 12 to take advantage of Amazon's major Prime Day deals, the credit will be valid through August 25. Each Prime subscriber will only be able to earn one credit.
4. Save on Prime Video and Amazon Music content
Looking for something new to watch? Explore Prime Video's selection of on-sale movies and TV shows available to rent or buy at up to 50% off. Amazon Prime members can also subscribe to select channels for 99 cents per month for up to two months, and get 50% off for two months on AMC+ and Paramount+ if they are not already subscribed. Plus, Prime members can score an Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ bundle for 99 cents per month for three months.
5. Save big on Amazon devices
Amazon has already unveiled a ton of early Prime Day deals on Amazon tech including Amazon Fire TVs, Kindles and more. Shop some of our favorite deals below to save up to 66% on popular Amazon devices for the whole family. These deals are Prime Member exclusives, so you'll need to be subscribed and signed in to an Amazon Prime account.
- Ring Video Doorbell bundled with Amazon Echo Show 5, $65 (reduced from $190)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB), $55 (reduced from $100)
- 75" Amazon Fire Omni smart TV, $720 (reduced from $1,050)
- Amazon eero pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi system (1 Pro + 2 beacons), $150 (reduced from $437)
- Amazon Luna gaming controller, $40 (reduced from $70)
6. Upload a photo to Amazon Photos and get $15 in credits
Here's one of our favorite free money deals, because absolutely no purchase is required to get it. Simply download the Amazon Photos app and upload your first photo. Amazon will give you a $15 credit in your account to spend on Prime Day (or whenever you want).
It really is that simple. This deal runs now through July 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (July 8 at 2:59 a.m. EDT).
Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free
7. Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free
Once you've downloaded Amazon Photos and scored your free $15 Amazon credit, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.
Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free
8. Get Kindle Unlimited free for three months
Not only are there plenty of early Prime Day deals on Kindle e-readers available, but you can also score three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. With Kindle Unlimited, you can gain access to unlimited e-books and audio books from the Kindle Unlimited library . You can take advantage of this deal now. Once your three free months are over, your subscription will renew at $12 per month unless you cancel it.
for more features.