Save a ton with the best deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Now's a good time to go ahead and spend on a spring refresh. Amazon's Big Spring Sale began March 20, and is set to continue through March 25. Amazon is offering big discounts on home essentials to tech goodies and everything in between, like Alexa-enabled devices, TVs, laptops and more.

There's a little something for everyone during this sale and then some, including some spring cleaning supplies like robot vacuums, too – and cooking tools you can lean on while making some snacks for the sports fans at your house checking out this month's big NCAA games.

Just be sure to snag your favorite deals right away. These prices won't last long, and supplies will be limited.

The best deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Ready to start shopping? See our picks for the best deals you can buy during the Amazon Big Spring Sale below. Whether you're in the market for a new set of cookware, a grill to make delicious meals at home, or some new tech, this sale has you covered.

Best kitchen deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Save big on everything kitchen-related at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, from deals on top-rated cookware to deals on kitchen organization essentials.

Carote nonstick Granite cookware Set: $90 (save 40%)

Is the nonstick coating on your favorite pot wearing off? Is your go-to skillet's handle wobbly? It's time to grab a new set. And you can't go wrong with this Carote cookware set.

This non-stick granite collection comes with 10 pieces, including several skillets, casserole pots and saucepans so you can cook just about anything your heart desires. They're simple to clean, heat up evenly and quickly, and feature sturdy wooden handles.

This is a great, complete cooking set that you can replace your current kitchen equipment with and feel good about it. Quick cleanup, slick aesthetics and sturdy cookware? You might feel like going into the kitchen a little more often, especially since you can get this expansive set for such a great price.

This nonstick cookware set is $90 at Amazon during the Big Spring Sale, reduced from $150.

Instant Pot Duo Plus: $120 (save 29%)

Whether you're a whiz in the kitchen or a beginner, you've still got to eat. Stop spending so much money on takeout and grab yourself an Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is on sale right now during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

This cooker has nine functions you can take advantage of: pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, yogurt making, steaming, food warming and sterilization. Plus, it's super simple to clean, with a stainless steel exterior and interior pot you can remove and wash on its own.

Its one-touch cooking setup means dinner is ready in a flash, with 25 customizable smart programming options to choose from. Dinner is ready in a flash, and you can stop spending hundreds every month on food delivery from restaurants you don't even like.

Regularly $170, this top-rated kitchen appliance is on sale for $120 at Amazon today.

Instant Vortex 6-Quart air fryer: $80 (save 33%)

An air fryer is a must-have for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen. It's also perfect for those who want to spend less time in there since it can help whip up super-quick meals and snacks.

This Instant Pot-branded model can air fry, broil, roast and reheat. Though you can set meals to cook with just one-touch button presses, you can customize the cooker's programming further and cook anywhere between 120 and 400 degrees.

It's simple to clean, doesn't take up much space in your kitchen thanks to its compact size, and its air frying basket is dishwasher safe. It's on sale for a great price too, so if you're looking for a simple solution for delicious, healthier dinners, this is your answer.

Regularly $120, get this air fryer for $80 at Amazon during the Big Spring Sale.

Best spring cleaning deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Need to clean house this spring? Amazon is offering tons of discounts on spring cleaning essentials, including robot vacuums, air purifiers, and more. You'll also find deals on TikTok favorites like this viral scrubber, while supplies last. Need a new mop? You'll find that here too. Check out our top spring cleaning deal picks below.

iRobot Roomba s9+ robot vacuum: $600 (save 40%)

This is one of Roomba's most luxe robot vacuums, boasting 40 times the suction power of some of the brand's competing robovacs.

It uses a special three-stage cleaning system that lifts, loosens and eradicates dirt and pet hair that's hidden deep in your carpet. It's a lot easier to let your robot vacuum do all the work instead of manually pushing a stick vacuum.

If you have particularly dirty carpeting or you have rugs that need to be cleaned more efficiently, you'll also appreciate the 30% wider dual rubber brushes versus the other Roomba model. They help to detangle and remove both pet and human hair that's ground in and stuck.

In addition to mapping your home using LiDAR, it can also intelligently change speeds and suction power depending on what it's cleaning at the time, from hard floors to carpet. Need to swap out or change paths? No problem! Just use the connected app.

This is a great price for one of iRobot's best Roomba units, so pounce on this deal while it's hot. Regularly $1,000, get this Roomba for just $600 at the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Mooka Air Purifier: $60 (save 65%)

If you live in a small apartment or spend a lot of time in a small area with little air circulation, you know the importance of purifying the air. And even if you have a larger space, it's still super important to keep the air you're breathing free of allergens and particulates.

This unassuming little air purifier couldn't be more affordable, with a high-efficiency filtration system that can cover up to 1076 square feet of your home. It uses a HEPA filter and activated carbon to trap smoke, odor, large dust particles, pet hair, and anything else that sneaks into your immediate vicinity, as well as contaminants in the air as small as 0.3 microns.

It's whisper-quiet when running and has four timer settings, four fan modes, and a night light to top it all off. You'll sleep easy with this air purifier on the job, and so will your bank account thanks to this Amazon sale price.

Regularly $170, get it for $60 on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Dyson V8 Absolute stick vacuum: $260 (save 53%)

This lightweight stick vacuum is one of Dyson's best by far, and an easy favorite out of the brand's stable of appliances. It offers 40 minutes of runtime per charge and serves up a thorough, sparkling clean every time.

This model has extra oomph to grapple with difficult pet hair that clings to your carpet, too. It has an anti-tangle brush to help make short work of fur and hair to give you a dazzling clean without needing constant unclogging.

If you need to reach into more difficult-to-access places, the vacuum can also convert into a handheld version. It comes with several tools and attachments to make using it in handheld mode a breeze.

This is a great Dyson deal, especially if you don't want a hefty vacuum to carry all around your home.

Right now, you can get the vacuum for $260, which is $260 off its normal price of $520.

Best grill deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon is cooking up some serious deals for your patio at the Big Spring Sale, including these top grill deal picks.

Weber Spirit S-315 liquid propane gas grill: $649 (save 24%)

Grill up meals for the whole family with this robust 32,000 BTU liquid propane grill. Durable stainless steel and porcelain construction make cleaning a breeze after cooking for a crowd.

The spacious 529-square-inch cooking surface lets you handle up to 15 burgers at once. The relatively compact 45.5 x 49.5 x 24 inch footprint is ideal for most patios and decks.

Keep tools close at hand with the integrated hook while the porcelain-coated grates and stainless steel burners allow a quick post-party cleanup. Whether hosting a small gathering or a large one, this grill delivers serious cooking power with handy extras to make outdoor cooking an absolute joy.

Weber Genesis SPX-435 smart gas grill: $1,799 (save 16%)

Need to make a big, satisfying dinner for your family? Or maybe it's your turn to handle the barbecue this year. Do it all with this Weber grill, which can sear, roast, bake, steam and stir-fry.

This gas-powered grill uses the Weber Connect app to deliver real-time food temperature alerts and reminders to your phone. It has an extra-large sear zone to handle multiple meals at a time as well as a special kind of night lighting to help you see when you lift the lid. No more having to grill only in the daytime!

This is a massive grill station that's well worth the price, especially when you can save big like you can during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. It has everything you need to cook a delicious meal and then some, so if you're a regular grill user you'll definitely want to consider this one.

Right now, this grill is $1,799, which is 16% off its usual price.

Royal Gourmet GA5403C 5-burner BBQ gas grill with rotisserie kit: $420 (save 28%)

This cabinet-style propane grill is an affordable option if you want to make delicious meats and other great meals for backyard barbecues or everyday dinners.

It comes with four main burners at 10,000 BTU each, a sear burner at 14,000 BTU, a rear burner at 10,000 BTU and a lidded side burner at 10,000 BTU.

While you can cook a variety of savory hamburgers, steaks, and other items in this grill, it excels at rotisserie chicken, where it can cook a whole bird with high heat or slower searing.

The grill itself is outfitted with easy, simple-to-understand controls, an attractive exterior, and an attractive exterior as well. If you're not looking for the latest and greatest grill and want to easily whip up a tasty meal, this grill is for you.

Best tech deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Give your living room a refresh this spring with a brand-new TV the whole family can enjoy. Many top models are discounted at Amazon now.

40" Vizio D-Series 1080p smart TV: $148 (save 36%)

This 40-inch smart TV has a 1080p display with a full-array LED backlight and IQ picture processor for a better picture, and it loads content faster as well. Plus, it's great for gaming. It can automatically optimize the picture mode it's using for gaming to deliver a great picture every time.

And with its intuitive smart features and navigation options, you can access a wide selection of apps like Netflix and Hulu straight from the unit.

Regularly $230, get this 40-inch Vizio smart TV at the Amazon Big Spring Sale for $148.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $189 (save 24%)

Need a new pair of earbuds that won't let you down? It's time to migrate to AirPods. The sleek, comfortable AirPods Pro 2 is one of the best options you can get for any listener.

Their long-lasting battery life is one big reason to buy in: You get a whopping 30 hours of listening time with these thanks to their included charging case.

They're even better than their predecessors in a variety of ways. For one thing, their upgraded wireless chip makes for faster and easier pairing, and it also means fantastic active noise cancellation. They're an overall upgrade from the previous model in every way.

Thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can get them at a great discount right now, too.

Apple iPad (10th gen) with 2 years of AppleCare+: $418 (save 19%)

If you're planning on buying a new tablet, you can't go wrong with an iPad. The 10th generation Apple iPad delivers solid performance in a slim, colorful package - and you can get it right now at a discount with two years of AppleCare+ as well.

Sporting a bright 10.9-inch touchscreen, this iPad can handle everyday tasks with ease. We recommend it for students or anyone not needing top-of-the-line processing muscle.

While powerful enough out of the box, accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio can transform this iPad into an even more capable workstation.

If you want an affordable iPad in playful colors without skimping on quality, the 10th-generation model hits the sweet spot. And the current $100-off discount makes it an even more appealing buy. Add some accessories and you've got a slim yet mighty tablet ready for work or play.

Best furniture deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon is the place to go for good-looking, inexpensive furniture. And the deals are even better during the Amazon Spring Sale. Find everything from food storage containers to organize your kitchen to lamps, vanities, and much more, all at steep discounts.

Marctronic floor lamp: $50 (save 50%)



Need to shine a light on a darker area in your home? Try this super bright floor lamp, which boasts a powerful 36W light with 3200 lumens of brightness. It's bright enough to light up your entire living room, but it's adjustable so that you can make sure only the areas you need are illuminated.

It also uses anti-glare, long-lifespan LED lights that can save 85% more energy than most home lamps. You can control the brightness, power, and other settings with an included remote as well as via the switch on the lamp itself.

With easy dimming, an adjustable 350-degree lamp head, and a sturdy but slim lamppost, there's plenty to love about this super affordable bit of lighting, especially at this price.

Find it on sale at Amazon for $50 during the Big Spring Sale, reduced from $100.

Orimade shower caddy basket organizer: $23 (save 40%)

Let's face it. We all have too much stuff in our shower stalls. From the empty Head & Shoulders bottle you left in one alcove to the five sugar scrubs piled up in the corner, you can afford to downsize. Or just add more storage with this adhesive organizer.

You may have seen something of this nature on TikTok and wondered if it works or not. It absolutely does work, and this elegant stainless steel, rustproof shelf can stick effortlessly to your shower wall with no drilling, no damage, and no trouble!

You get a two-pack for this price, with 5 hooks and two complete caddies. Just add all your must-have shower items and you're good to go!

Regularly $39, you can get this organizer for $23 at the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

DWVO corner makeup vanity desk: $178 (31% off)

Need a cozy little nook in your home where you can relax, do your skincare routine, and apply makeup? This vanity desk with lights and a mirror is your best bet, especially if you're tired of competing with the rest of the family for some space in the bathroom.

This 30 x 15-inch vanity mirror has three adjustable LED lights and a built-in LED white light strip on the side of the mirror, so you can see to apply moisturizer, toner, and anything else you need to look your best.

It's L-shaped, so it can fit comfortable in the corner, with 5 drawers, 2 acrylic shelves, and 1 adjustable wooden shelf for additional storage space. You even get a cushioned vanity stool to sit on while you get ready for the day or prep for a good night's sleep.

This desk is usually $260, but you can get it right now for just $178, which is 31% off its normal price.