Apple iPad price tracker: When to buy the Apple iPad, the iPad Pro and the iPad Air
Apple iPads are some of the top tablets of 2023. If you're hoping to upgrade your old tablet or snag a new iPad, you'll want to know whether or not you're going to get a good deal right now. The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top Apple iPad models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy.
Keep reading to find out whether you should buy a new Apple iPad right now or wait for a better sale.
When to buy the Apple iPad 10th generation
The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.
The iPad 10 goes on sale at Amazon once every month or two, but its current sale price (available only to Amazon Prime members) is the lowest we've ever seen by $20. If you're an Amazon Prime member, now is likely your best opportunity before Black Friday to buy.
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $380 with Prime (reduced from $450)
When to buy Apple iPad Air 5
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.
The Apple iPad Air 5 is currently at its lowest price ever, so if you've been eyeing an iPad Air, you might want to act fast. Previously we've seen the tablet drop down to around $650 during sales, but now is the first time it's gone as low as $630 on Amazon. That's a major discount off the $749 list price.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $630 (regularly $749)
When to buy the Apple iPad Mini 6
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $380 for Prime members. Again, it's the best price we've seen, so now is a perfect time to buy.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $380 with Prime (reduced from $499)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
