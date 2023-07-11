Amazon Prime Day 2023 Apple Watch deals: The Apple Watch 8 is deeply discounted right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

It's a great time to buy an Apple Watch! The Apple Watch Series 8 is just $280 right now for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

The top-rated smart watch is regularly on sale for $329, but during Amazon's summer sales event the wearable is discounted even further. The latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $280 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $310 (regularly $429)

You don't need to get up and go to the Apple Store for the best Apple deals. The best prices on Apple tech are now at Amazon. The retailer is ramping up savings during Amazon Prime Day 2023 -- especially on Apple Watches.

An Apple Watch can make a great addition to your health and fitness routine thanks to their numerous activity and health tracking features. The Apple Watch Ultra is also great for any outdoor enthusiasts who love hiking, swimming and more.

But that's not all -- we also found the Apple Watch SE GPS (2nd generation) for as low as $199, plus discounts on the new Apple Watch Ultra. Keep reading to shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple Watches and more Apple tech right now.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple Watches

From the new luxury Apple Watch Ultra to the more affordable Apple Watch SE, these smartwatches make excellent accessories. They're all on sale now at Amazon.

Apple Watch Ultra: $780



Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

The Apple Watch Ultra is now at its lowest price ever at Amazon, so pick it up while you can.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $799)

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): $199



Apple Store via Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Note that this is a renewed model.

Apple Watch SE GPS (2nd generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods



Check out the brand new AirPods Pro 2, now on discount at Amazon, plus more deals on top-rated Apple earbud and headphone models.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $90. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Max: $450



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

Best deals on Apple MacBooks at Amazon



If you want to save on a new MacBook, consider these highly-rated options.

The new 15.3" Apple MacBook Air: $1,250

Apple via Amazon

The new MacBook offers a larger display while maintaining the sleek, lightweight design that MacBook Air users know and love. The updated laptop includes the powerful Apple M2 chip for ultra-fast processing. It features a fanless design, which Apple says allows the laptop to run almost silently.

The new 15.3-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299 on Apple's website, but select color options are on sale now at Amazon. Right now you'll score the best deal on the 256 GB Apple MacBook in the shade "space gray."

15.3" Apple MacBook Air (space gray, 256 GB), $1,250 (reduced from $1,299)

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 (2023): $1,799 and up



Amazon

The new 2023 MacBook Pro features Apple's latest M2 processor chip for faster performance and improved processing capabilities. It also offers an improved 18-hour battery life and an improved camera.

The latest MacBook is available in two screen sizes: 14.2 inches and 16.2 inches. The screen features Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.

Buyers also have a number of choices when it comes to specs. There are two versions of the M2 chip to choose from: M2 Pro and M2 Max. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU, up to 19 GPU and up to 32 GB of memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU, up to 38 GPU and up to 96 GB of memory.

14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU), $1,799 (reduced from $1,999)

16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU), $2,299 (reduced from $2,499)

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $749

Amazon

This is one of the best deals you're going to be able to find on a MacBook. Right now, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $800. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model -- however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.

13" MacBook Air (2020), $749 (reduced from $999)

14" MacBook Pro (2021): $1,999

Amazon

A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (three pounds) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,999 (regularly $2,499)

Best Prime Day deals on Apple iPads

Find these iPads on sale now at Amazon during Prime Day 2023.

Apple iPad 10: $380

Apple Store via Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models.

Apple iPad 10, $380 (reduced from $449)

Apple iPad 9: $250



Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil (now $79) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $250 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $390 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $304 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $560

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $560 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $650 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (12.9-inch): $1,049

Apple via Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (12.9 inch) (space gray), $1,049 (reduced from $1,100)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $380

Apple

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $380 during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $380 (reduced from $499)

