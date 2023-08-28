Amazon's massive Labor Day sale on Dewalt tools: Shop tools under $50
It's a great time to buy new tools. Dewalt tools are on sale at Amazon right now. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional, Dewalt offers a variety of high-quality tools that are perfect for any project. With exceptional performance and durability, Dewalt tools are a reliable choice for tackling home projects with ease.
Create something incredible this year with Dewalt tools at Amazon. Some of these items are at their lowest prices ever. We've found a bunch of Dewalt tools on sale for under $50. From cordless drills to power saws to tool accessories and protective gear, Dewalt has got you covered.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to give yourself some top-notch Dewalt tools ahead of Labor Day 2023.
Best deals on Dewalt tools to shop right now
These Dewalt tools could help you complete your summer projects and start fall ones. If you want to finally get that task done, make repairs and do some home improvement, there's no better way than by using high-quality Dewalt tools to do it. They're on sale now, but it might not last.
Dewalt tools under $50
We found some amazing Dewalt tool deals under $50. If you already have everything you need in the tool shed, then this extra-large TSTAK tool box from Dewalt is perfect. Stay organized and save space with this quality tool box, which is both water-resistant and debris-resistant. It comes with fixed dividers to fit all your drills and bits and is made with rust-resistant, heavy-duty metal hinges.
It's just $37 at Amazon now, reduced from $42.
Looking for even more under $50 Dewalt deals? Dewalt has a lot to offer you, and it's all on sale right now.
- Dewalt 3-pack compound action pliers set, $43 (down from $74)
- Dewalt 20V Max LED work flashlight, $41 (regularly $84)
- Dewalt concealer clear anti-fog dual mold safety goggles, $12 (down from $20)
- Dewalt tough system tool organizer, $30 (down from $56)
- Dewalt 14-piece screwdriver bit set, $11 (down from $22)
- Dewaklt TSTAK 8-compartment small tool box, $7 (down from $9)
Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander: 37% off
With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover.
Don't let your Dewalt shopping trip end there. Refresh the garage or tool shed with these top deals on other incredible Dewalt tools and accessories. All of these tools are under $100 right now.
- Dewalt 20V Max reciprocating saw, $99 (down from $159)
- Dewalt 20V Max cordless portable jobsite fan, $99 (down from $169)
- Dewalt 20V Max cordless hand vacuum, $99 (down from $159)
Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit: 33% off
This cordless drill kit packs a punch with 20 volts of power. Weighing only a pound, it's lightweight and easy to handle. It can handle big projects or fit into tight spaces with two-speed transmission and a secure grip. The impact driver is compact and lightweight too, making it ideal for those hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a handy LED light ring for better visibility.
There are other great drills, batteries and additions for your new Dewalt cordless drill. Here are some of our favorite options from Amazon's Dewalt sale.
- Dewalt 20V Max 2-pack XR 5Ah battery, $197 (down from $259)
- Dewalt 20V Max compact cordless drill and driver kit, $99 (down from $179)
- Dewalt right angle attachment, $19 (down from $47)
- Dewalt 14-piece drill bit set, $15 (down from $25)
Dewalt table saw: $120 off
This table saw includes a 10-inch 24-tooth carbide blade, a rolling stand, a push stick, a miter gauge, a rip fence, two blade wrenches and a blade guard assembly manual. Its rolling stand is designed for easy set up and breakdown. Its rack and pinion telescoping fence system can make fast, smooth and accurate fence adjustments.
It's on sale for $120 off at Amazon right now. Get it for $549 (regularly $669).
Looking for event more Dewalt tools on sale? Shop these options below.
- Dewalt 20V max circular saw, $129 (regularly 219)
- Dewalt 20V max cordless impact wrench, $185 (regularly $279)
- Dewalt 20V max battery two-pack, $169 (regularly $289)
