Melissa Perello reveals her signature recipes

Across the U.S., only ten women chefs have been awarded a Michelin star. And Melissa Perello is one of them. She got her first kitchen job in high school, went on to the Culinary Institute of America, and then to San Francisco, where she opened "Frances' and later "Octavia." Both earned prestigious Michelin stars, an honor "Octavia" still holds. Now she's heading south to Los Angeles: her "M. Georgina" opens this summer at "Row DTLA," the hot new retail and dining project in the city's downtown.