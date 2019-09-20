Global climate change strike - Live updates

Young climate activists testify on Capitol Hill ahead of U.N. Climate Action Summit

Millions of people are expected to skip school and work around the world today to protest climate change.

They are demanding "an end to the age of fossil fuels."

Climate activist Greta Thunberg will participate in the New York City protest.

Millions of people around the world are expected to walk out of their schools and workplaces Friday to demand urgent action on climate change. The global climate strikes, which are taking place in more than 150 countries, were scheduled ahead of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly and the Climate Action Summit on September 23.

The protests have been organized by young people around the world who are part of the "Fridays for Future" campaign, which has seen students walk out of their schools on Fridays to demand their political leaders take urgent action to address climate change.

"We need to act right now to stop burning fossil fuels and ensure a rapid energy revolution with equity, reparations and climate justice at its heart," organizers say.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg will participate in the protests in New York City, where 1.1 million students have been given permission to skip school to join in.

