Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Academy Awards after joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head Actor Will Smith jumped on stage during the Oscars and slapped comedian Chris Rock after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. A short time later, Smith won the best actor award for the film "King Richard" and gave an emotional speech, in which he seemed to defend his actions. "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier reports.