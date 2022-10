Protests happen over lawsuit claiming molestation of LAUSD students The plaintiffs are identified only as Jane Does in the Los Angeles Superior Court case. On Tuesday, Judge Barbara M. Scheper denied an LAUSD motion to dismiss the entire case, but did toss the sexual battery claim involving some of the girls, rejecting their attorneys' arguments that the district ratified and authorized Lino Cabrera's alleged sexual abuse of the girls by not suspending or firing him.