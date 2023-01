Seen On TV

Seen on TV

In celebration of the College Football Playoff National Championship, Playoff Fan Central hosts fun events for fans all weekend. Tena Ezzeddine reports.

Playoff Fan Central offers hands-on football activities In celebration of the College Football Playoff National Championship, Playoff Fan Central hosts fun events for fans all weekend. Tena Ezzeddine reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On