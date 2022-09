People ditching cars, taking public transit after gas prices go up nearly 12 cents The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas alone shot up nearly 12 cents overnight to $5.96, the highest price since July 18. This price has climbed for 25 consecutive days, going up 71.3 cents, with jumps of 4.1 cents on Monday and 11 cents on Sunday, according to the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Kandiss Crone reports.