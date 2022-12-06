Watch CBS News

Man dies after being shot, crashing car in Azusa

Tena Ezzeddine reports from Azusa, where a man driving crashed into several parked vehicles after he was shot just blocks away. She spoke with several witnesses in the area who recounted the wild moments as the car burst into flames.
