Watch CBS News

Look At This: Mt. Wilson Toll Road

It cost 50 cents for a horse and 25 cents for a person to cross the Mt. Wilson Toll Road when it was first built in the late 19th century. The toll road helped pay for the Mt. Wilson Observatory over a decade later.
