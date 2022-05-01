Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Celebrating SoCal's Mexican culture in honor of upcoming Cinco de Mayo. Erica Olsen reports.

Inside SoCal wrap-up: (May 1) Celebrating SoCal's Mexican culture in honor of upcoming Cinco de Mayo. Erica Olsen reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On