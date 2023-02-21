Watch CBS News

Athlete finds mental wellness thru foot archery

Orissa Kelly needed a way to get over a big break-up, so the former gymnast picked up a bow with her foot and become the world's foremost foot archer. Since then, she's perfected her craft while appearing in films & taking social media by storm
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.