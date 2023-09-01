Your chance to win 4 tickets and field passes to the Inland Empire Mariachi Fest
Join the city of Lake Elsinore at Mariachi Fest on Saturday, September 16th at Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium.
Experience a special tribute to Juan Gabriel by Alma de Juarez, his own Mariachi and orchestra. Get ready for captivating melodies and timeless hits!
Kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month with us! Enjoy mezcal and tequila tasting, delicious food from local vendors, and immerse yourself in Mexican culture.
