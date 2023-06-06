Young child shot after suspects open fire on burger joint in South LA

A young child has been shot after suspects opened fire on a burger joint in South Los Angeles.

According to the police, two suspects fired into the "Monster Burger" location at 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Investigators believe two suspects fired two guns, one a 40 caliber handgun and another a 9mm handgun and drove away, south on Avalon.

Police believe their getaway car was a silver Kia with Texas license plates.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to 79th Street and Towne Avenue and took one victim to the hospital in an unknown condition. Firefighters could not confirm the age of the victim. LAPD said it was a young child.