Worthington family sells its last dealership, marking an end of an era

If you grew up in Southern California, you knew Cal Worthington and his famous commercials.

He opened his first car lot in the 1950s in Los Angeles, revolutionizing the way cars were sold. However, after 70 years, the Worthington family has sold its last dealership.

"He wanted to be the most successful car dealer in history," said grandson Nick Worthington. "[He is the] most successful one I've heard of."

Worthington took over his grandfather's business after he passed away 10 years ago. A Long Beach Ford dealership was the last to bear the family's name.

"He wouldn't have done it frankly," Worthington said about selling the Long Beach dealership. "If he would have lived forever, he would have been a car dealer forever. He's so good at it and it's part of who he was."

Cal Worthington was born in Oklahoma in 1920 and grew up during the Great Depression. He never graduated high school and piloted planes for the United States Army Air Corps in World War II. After the war, he started fixing up cars.

"Started fixing up cars, put them in front of the post office, no one was buying them," said Worthington. "Started pitching to people as they walked by the post office, sold the cars right away."

Cal Worthington sits with a bear for one of his iconic commercials. Worthington Family

At its peak, the Worthington name flashed atop of 29 dealerships from Alaska to Texas. However, it was his commercials that made Cal a household name. Whether it was being, licked by a bear, kissed by a camel, riding an elephant, or even a tiger that was riding an elephant, Cal always had a pet — and they were all named "Spot."

"He never owned the animals he worked with," said Worthington. "Maybe a random horse or goose or something like that, but no elephants running around the ranch or anything like that."

Cal continued shooting new commercials every Monday until he died at the age of 92.

"I grew up in Southern California," said "I remember the commercials — Cal Worthington and his dog spot. It's like an end of an era."

Worthington said after his grandfather died it was hard to maintain the business.

"He was a legendary showman and businessperson," said Worthington. "You lose your all-star, you'll see an impact."

Even though the Long Beach dealership will no longer bear the Worthington name, his family hopes you remember the jingle and the man with the cowboy hat and giant grin that captured the eyes of many in Southern California.

"Grandpa would say we love you," said Worthington. "I'll say thank you — thanks for coming to see Cal.