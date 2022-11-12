Two World War II airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show

Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP

According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veterans Day, which was Friday.

A WWII bomber just crashed at Dallas Executive Airport. It was part of the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas Show. Wing just came off as it made a pass over the airfield. Tragic and horrible to witness. #CAF #WingsOverDallas #WarBirds pic.twitter.com/oojv4KmUsX — Christopher Kratovil (@chris_kratovil) November 12, 2022

Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide.

"I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief," said Montoya, 27, who attended the air show with a friend. "Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called it a "terrible tragedy."

"The videos are heartbreaking," he tweeted. "Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today."

The B-17, an immense four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Agnes Calka

Several videos posted on Twitter showed the fighter plane appearing to fly into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.

"It was really horrific to see," Aubrey Anne Young, 37, of Leander. Texas, who saw the crash. Her children were inside the hangar with their father when it occurred. "I'm still trying to make sense of it."

A woman next to Young can be heard crying and screaming hysterically on a video that Young uploaded to her Facebook page.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

Air show safety — particularly with older military aircraft — has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators. In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people. The NTSB said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.