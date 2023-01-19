Woman shot at Hollywood gas station in road rage incident; police searching for suspect

A woman was shot in the shoulder at a Hollywood gas station on Wednesday, and police are still searching for the suspect who fled from the scene.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Chevron station in the 8100 block of Sunset Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was said to be conscious and breathing as she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, however, LAPD officers have confirmed that they are investigating the shooting as a road rage incident.

Officers are searching for the suspect, who fled from the scene in a gray four-door Honda.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.