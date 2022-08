Woman pistol whipped, tied up during burglary in Beverly Grove

Woman pistol whipped, tied up during burglary in Beverly Grove

Woman pistol whipped, tied up during burglary in Beverly Grove

A woman said she was pistol-whipped and tied up during a burglary at her Beverly Grove home.

A woman said she was pistol-whipped and tied up during a burglary at her Beverly Grove home.

According to police, the suspect tied her up and stole items from her safe that was inside her garage.

It was not immediately clear what was stolen.

According to the woman, the suspect was wearing a Halloween mask and fled in a beige vehicle.