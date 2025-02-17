Woman critically injured after muti-vehicle crash in Koreatown

A woman was critically injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Koreatown Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received calls around 5:07 a.m. of a crash near Third and Catalina streets.

When officers arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the crash. A woman was trapped in her vehicle before being rescued. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.